9 awesome grooming gift ideas for the men in your life





Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Wondering what to get your best friend, brother or dad for Christmas? This year, you’re spoiled for choice with a host of gifts perfect for style-conscious men. From skincare to fragrance, here’s our pick of the best grooming gifts for the holiday season 1. The Body Shop Creamy & Dreamy Coconut Essentials Gift, 23 With coconut shower cream, body butter (made with fair trade coconut oil and shea butter), hand cream and lip balm, this set of deliciously scented minis is presented in a chic brown bag. 2. Rituals Homme Invigorating Treatment, 24.50 Ideal for athletes, this quartet of bath and body essentials includes a caffeine-enriched shampoo, cedarwood-scented shower foam, refreshing shower gel and activated charcoal body lotion. 3. Lush CBD Gift, 28 Cannabidiol aka CBD, the active ingredient in cannabis that won’t really get you high, has been a huge trend in skincare and wellness lately. This set contains a CBD-infused bubble bar, a bath bomb, and a massage bar, so you can experience the relaxing benefits of cannabidiol. 4. Molton Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Travel Gift Set, 28 For the jet setter who always wants to look (and smell) good, this trio is just the ticket. In addition to Molton Browns popular Black Pepper scented shower gel and body lotion, you get a mini eau de toilette to spray on the go. 5. Harrys Winston Total Facial Care Set, 40 From shaving specialist Harrys, this brightly colored set brings together a limited-edition Winston Christmas handle, two blade cartridges and four grooming essentials (shave gel, facial cleanser, aftershave balm and moisturizer), plus for 10 additional, the handle can be engraved with up to three letters giving an extra personal touch. 6. Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette Gift Set, 54, The Perfume Shop With hints of cinnamon, amber and leather, there’s a reason Paco Rabanne’s spicy scent has become a huge best-seller. This festive collection contains 1 Million Eau de Toilette, a deodorant and a small travel spray. 7. L’Occitane Eau de Cedrat Collection, 65 Part of the LOccitanes citrus fragrance family, this refreshing bath and body set includes a full-size Cedrat Eau de Toilette, shower gel and deodorant. It’s worth 89, its great value too. 8. Shiseido Men Vacation Kit, 77, Boots For the man who takes his skincare routine seriously, only the best products will do for this powerful trio of refreshing cleanser, moisturizer and eye cream from iconic Japanese brand Shiseido. 9. Dior Sauvage Sauvage Eau De Toilette Gift Box, 90, Harvey Nichols The Sauvage mega-seller gets a festive makeover with this shimmering gift edition, perfect for a Dior enthusiast who needs a refill, or a man you want to drench in the impossibly seductive scent.

