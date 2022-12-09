Holly Willoughby’s This Morning Outfit Today: How to Get Her Red Mini Dress

Holly Willoughby wears a red dress on This Morning today.



Picture: Instagram



Where is Holly Willoughby’s red This Morning dress from and how much does it cost?

It’s a very different Friday this morning today, because Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield do the show.

Usually Dermott O’Leary and Alison Hammond are there on Fridays, but not today!

And Holly is putting us in the party mood with her outfit which consists of an amazing red dress.

The Kerry dress is cut from shimmering red jersey and has a high neck with gold buttons at the back of the neck.

From Franks, the piece is currently priced at 210, so it certainly isn’t cheap!

Holly paired the dress with red heels from LK Bennett which are on sale at 249.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing on the iceHolly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Philip Schofield.

The pair have since worked on the series from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary now take over on Fridays.

The presenting duo also takes summer school vacations, as well as semesters and Christmas.

Holly Willoughby wears a red dress from Franks.



Image: Franks



What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.”

“I have to be comfortable,” she confessed.

“Gone are the days of me putting something on and tucking it in or pulling it forever. I can’t stand it driving me crazy. There’s not enough time in the day to get in 50,000 time.”

She also warned her fans not to dwell on the sizes, explaining: Sometimes you’ll find that even if you’re a 12, you’ll put on a sweater and it will come out big and square, and you might think I’m love it, but I’m going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I’m going to tuck it in.

“So ignore the sizes and just try things on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of At Marks and Spencer fashion campaign in September 2018.

As the retailers’ brand ambassador, she first selected a selection of must-haves from the fall collection which went on sale September 27 that year.

The star was back in the summer of 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called ‘Holly Loves’.

During the first lockdown, she released her fall 2020 collection, posing for photos from her own home.

She also recently shared her brand new project “Wylde Moon”, which the presenter describes as a “beautiful online space” where she can share the things she loves.

She told her followers, “I am delighted to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.

“It’s a space full of things I love and people who inspire me…from beauty and fashion to energy and healing.

“Every month on the full moon, we’ll be adding exciting new content and keep an eye out for the upcoming WYLDE MOON store launch. This is just the beginning, so dive into it.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of styling Hollys for over three years.

In addition to Holly, she also chooses outfits for Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: “Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist known for her clean, timeless style who regularly sees her clients on best-dressed lists in numerous media titles.”

Opening up about Holly’s style change, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: “Holly was open to new ideas.

“The main thing I wanted to do was give it more color, so we tried everything and went from there. I remember her saying, ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change. “”

