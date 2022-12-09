The trend is for discreet fashion designers





Paris (AFP) Gone are the days of gigantic personalities like John Galliano, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Karl Lagerfeld making their way into the fashion world. Today’s stars may still be extraordinary individuals, but discretion is what sells.

Recent struggles with Balenciaga – over ads suggesting child abuse and its ties to rapper Kanye West – have highlighted the risks of having a provocative figurehead. Creative director Demna (who dropped his surname Gvasalia) arguably made Balenciaga the hottest brand around, but his avant-garde approach and celebrity friends suddenly feel like a liability. Many brands are moving away from the very idea of ​​the big name designer. Louis Vuitton has yet to replace Virgil Abloh since his tragically untimely death last year, with the job now handled by his studio. Balenciaga’s Demna has been in hot water over a controversial ad campaign and ties to Kanye West GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Dossier This will also be the case at Gucci until further notice, following the departure last month of flamboyant designer Alessandro Michele, whose revamp of the Italian brand was a huge success – until not. Other hot houses – Hermès, Chanel, Dior – are happy to go with designers who stay out of the limelight. “The situations are different, but they reveal a trend: it’s the golden age of low profiles,” said Arnaud Cadart, of the management company Flornoy Ferri. Performers The change reflects the fact that many brands are now established and don’t need a star. “Brand identity is no longer about the designer. Designers are the interpreters of brand identity,” added Julie El Ghouzzi of fashion consultancy Cultz. When Lagerfeld passed away in 2019, his coat passed to his right arm, who quietly continued his work. Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski and Véronique Nichanian at Hermès, or Virginie Viard at Chanel, are little known outside the profession. Virgil Abloh has not been replaced at Louis Vuitton since his death in 2021 Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP Demna now looks like an outlier. The 41-year-old Georgian was listed on Time’s 100 Most Influential People and has a longtime muse in Kim Kardashian. But he is a constant provocateur: his $1,800 trash bags seemed particularly ill-suited for a March show about Ukrainian refugees. And his ties to Kanye, who walked in Balenciaga’s September runway show in Paris, are damaging, though Demna quickly severed ties after the rapper’s recent anti-Semitic outbursts. “It’s hard to imagine this not breaking the momentum of the brand, which was going very strong,” Cadart said. “A bit of madness” The beginning of the end for great designers is often attributed to Galliano’s withdrawal from Dior in 2011 after he was filmed having his own anti-Semitic outburst at a restaurant. “The bigger the houses, the more luxury becomes a mass market. Now they are looking for more discreet artistic directors”, explains Benjamin Simmenauer, professor at the French Fashion Institute. It’s a delicate balance. Michele’s baroque and offbeat runway shows for Gucci drew attention, but not as much sales. “Markets want Gucci to sell black handbags everywhere, not pink ruffles that normal people wouldn’t dare to wear,” Cadart said. But this kind of security approach – called “timeless” – would end up hurting Gucci, which has always had transgression in its DNA. “The risk is that people get bored. Fashion is supposed to entertain and ask questions,” Simmenauer said. “You need seduction, a little madness.” AFP 2022

