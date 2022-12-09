13 best New Year’s dresses

A New Year’s Eve dress should have a flattering fit that shows off your curves in all the right places without compromising on comfort. While it could be a matte dress that you accessorize with your favorite jewelry, it’s also fine if it has details that stand out from the rest of your wardrobe. After all, you wear it to celebrate.

The best New Year’s dresses allow you to choose from several shades with different finishes and are available in a wide range of sizes.

What is a New Year’s dress?

Your New Year’s dress should match the event you are attending. If you are heading into a affair with a dress code, following it to the best of your ability is respectful to the host. Black tie events call for more traditional dresses, and optional black tie is slightly less conservative, with more sexy silhouetted dresses.

If you’re heading to a less formal event, club, or house party, you have more leeway with a shorter hemline, plunging neckline, and low back. Since this is a once a year celebration, you are free to go all out with glitter, rhinestones and any other sparkle or shine you wish to add.

New Year’s clothing styles

There are 10 New Year’s Eve dress silhouettes to consider. Each can flatter your figure differently.

mini: This has a hemline that lands between the mid and lower thigh.

Midday : This has a hem that sits over your knee or mid-shin.

: This has a hem that sits over your knee or mid-shin. Max: This is at your low ankle or a little lower.

Ball gown : This structured dress has a fitted bodice and a floor-length skirt.

: This structured dress has a fitted bodice and a floor-length skirt. Gap : It’s loose from top to bottom.

: It’s loose from top to bottom. Bodycon : This is mounted from top to bottom.

: This is mounted from top to bottom. Fit and Flare : It’s fitted through the top and waist, then flares out gently from the top of the hip. It is also called line A.

: It’s fitted through the top and waist, then flares out gently from the top of the hip. It is also called line A. Wrap dress : This one is closer to the body at the top, gathers at the waist with a tie and flares out gently from the hips.

: This one is closer to the body at the top, gathers at the waist with a tie and flares out gently from the hips. Mermaid : It is fitted at mid-thigh, then flares out to its lower hem.

: It is fitted at mid-thigh, then flares out to its lower hem. Empire: This fits close to your bust and gently flares out over your midsection to its hemline.

New Year’s dress necklines

The neckline of your New Year’s dress frames your bust and can significantly affect how it complements your shape. There are eight to consider.

V-neck : This lays a V on your mid to low chest.

: This lays a V on your mid to low chest. Without sleeves : This has a structured bodice to keep your dress sleeveless.

: This has a structured bodice to keep your dress sleeveless. Scoop neckline : This rounded silhouette sits low on your chest, just above your bust.

: This rounded silhouette sits low on your chest, just above your bust. Cowl neck : This scoop neckline drapes with extra fabric at the top of your bust.

: This scoop neckline drapes with extra fabric at the top of your bust. spaghetti straps : This maintains the dress with two thin straps attached to the bodice.

: This maintains the dress with two thin straps attached to the bodice. Round collar : This classic design has a round neck that sits high on your chest.

: This classic design has a round neck that sits high on your chest. A sleeve : The asymmetrical shape has a sleeve or suspender on one arm and a sleeveless style on the other.

: The asymmetrical shape has a sleeve or suspender on one arm and a sleeveless style on the other. Square neck: It sits in a horizontal line above your bust and has straps that fall directly from your shoulders, creating a square shape across your chest.

Variety of colors

Finding a New Year’s Eve dress with different colors, patterns, and textures can increase your chances of scoring your most flattering shade. If you end up liking the dress, it’s also helpful to know that you can get it in other materials for future events.

Variety of size

It’s helpful to get a dress with a wide range of sizes in case the one you order doesn’t fit. The best way to make sure you find the right size is to opt for a design that wears at least one size below and above your usual or expected size. This way you can swap it out for the correct size if needed.

Out of competition material

If you prefer a matte finish on your dress, go for it. However, many like to get a New Year’s dress with materials, textures or finishes that add a bit of shine and sparkle. A great way to achieve this is to choose sequin, satin, or velvet designs that read well in photos and look even better in person.

What are the best New Year’s dresses to buy?

One shoulder Jasambac dress with pockets

This flattering, flared cut has a strap with a bow and pockets at each hip. It is knee-length and comes in 32 shades with varieties of glitter, velvet and matte, in S-XXL.

Cosonsen Long Sleeve Deep V-Neck Dress

This v-neck mini dress with waist tie comes in short and long sleeve versions in 32 shades and patterns. It has a flattering fit and flared shape with lightweight, flowy fabric and is available in sizes XS-XXL.

Gobles Sexy V-Neck Long Sleeve Dress

This stretchy bodycon dress has ruching for a flattering fit, cropped hemline with long sleeves and a deep v-neck. The material is soft and comes in 15 varieties, in sizes S-XL.

Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Satin Dress

This satin midi dress features spaghetti straps, a low cowl neck with a high thigh slit and added stretch for a flattering fit. It is machine washable and comes in 23 shades and patterns, in sizes XS-XL.

Meilun Celebrity Bandage Bodycon Dress

This bodycon mini dress has a v-neck with wide straps and stretch that holds you up for a flattering fit. It is available in 20 shades with matte and gloss finishes in sizes XS-XL.

Miss Ord Sexy V-Neck Long Sleeve Mini Dress

It has a flattering sequin design, a cropped hemline with a slim fit and a sexy deep v-neck. It is a zip-up design and available in two colors, in sizes S-XL.

Lin Lin Q Off-The-Shoulder Sequin Maxi Dress

This long dress has a mermaid silhouette with wide straps and sequin details. It’s made from a polyester-cotton blend, closes with a back zipper, and comes in four shades, sizes XS-XL.

BerryGo Sexy V-Neck Sequin Bodycon Dress

This long sequin spaghetti strap maxi dress features a deep V-neck, high thigh high slit and extra stretch for comfort. It is available in pull-up and zip-up styles in 10 varieties, sizes XS-XXL.

Parthea Satin Lace-Up Halter High Slit Dress

This satin dress has a sexy side slit with a square neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps and a low back. It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex for added stretch and comes in 10 shades, sizes 0-14.

Dress The Population Women’s Zoe Sequin Mini Dress

This sequin mini dress has a deep V-neck, flattering silhouette and cap sleeves. It’s made from polyester blended with spandex for a comfortable fit and comes in 22 shades, sizes XXS-XXL.

Belle Epoque Vintage ‘50s Sequin V-Neck Pencil Dress

It’s great if you’re looking for a bit more coverage, sleeve options, and a mid-thigh hemline.

Metme 1920s Mermaid Maxi Long Sequin Dress

Art deco lovers should check out this dress, which has a high neckline and a flattering design that comes in 12 shades.

Heartgown Sequin Mermaid Evening Dress

If you’re attending a formal New Year’s Eve party, this one is a big hit, has 17 varieties, and is available in sizes 2 to 26 and up.

