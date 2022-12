Great Outfits in Fashion History: Harry Styles’ First Gucci Floral Suit

Photos: Pixabay, Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Collage by Brooke Frischer There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones that you desperately try to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in fashion history‘, the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. The story is split between two timelines: before Harry Styles’ Gucci deal and after Harry Styles’ Gucci deal. It’s 2015. Zayn Malik just left One Direction and broke my 14 year old heart into a million little pieces. But one strategic, life-changing fashion moment gave me faith and hope for the future: Harry Styles’ black-and-white floral Gucci suit on the American Music Awards red carpet. Not only did it awaken the fashion lover in me, but it arguably changed the world. Unlike the traditional black and gray suits and ties of his fellow band members, Styles stuck out like a sore thumb in the now infamous black and white ensemble, complete with a flared silhouette. And while some might say it wasn’t such a wild fashion choice, the Harry Lambert-style look did attract a few. critical for his motive and even triggered memes shared by fellow mat participant Justin Bieber. Basically, the impact of this costume on a generation of young people – not to mention the music and fashion scenes – is undeniable. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images Scroll to continue There’s no doubt that when former creative director Alessandro Michele first named Styles as one of his muses at Gucci, it changed the trajectory of pop culture for years to come. Almost a decade later, Styles continues to wear Michele’s Gucci exclusively after forging a close friendship with the designer. In light of Michele’s departure from Gucci, Harry Lambert released a photo tribute to the suit which, in many ways, helped spearhead Styles’ status as a fashion icon. What comes next for Michele is still unknown, but regardless, there is no doubt in my mind that Harry will be watching closely. If you’re still thinking about Styles’ vintage-inspired floral pattern seven years later and want to give the botanical a try, take a look at the gallery below. PS I miss you, One Direction. Botter Beige Turtleneck Top With Black Flowers, 285 €, available here (sizes XS-XL) Connor McKnight Rorschach floral work jacket, $1,050, available here (sizes XS-XXL) Kimberly Goldson Ebs Printed Double Breasted Blazer, $498, available here (sizes 0-12) Fleur Du Mal Enchanted Garden Cutout Pant, $395, available here (sizes XS-L) Farm Rio Flower Scarves Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose Shirt, $175, available here (sizes XS-XL) Alice + Olivia Latoya Blazer Mini Dress, $550, available here (sizes 0-14) Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decisions. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

