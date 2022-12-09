On this National Equal Pay Day for Latinas, set aside on December 8 to focus on the pay gap between Latinas and non-Hispanic white men, advocates for white men are insisting on a distinct message: it’s worse than you think.

Reports released Thursday show Latinas’ incomes are lower if the calculations are not limited to women who work full-time, full-year, as they generally have been.

Include women in seasonal or part-time jobs, and earnings for equivalent work jump from 57 cents for every dollar earned by non-Hispanic white men to 54 cents, according to two reports released Thursday to mark National Workplace Day. equal pay for Latin women.

That’s a wage gap of 46 cents when all Latin workers are included.

It’s worse than people think, told NBC News Mnica Ramrez, founder and president of Justice for Migrant Women, an advocacy group for migrant women and their families.

The true reality of millions of working women has not been reflected in pay gap calculations by excluding part-time, seasonal or migrant working women, Ramrez said.

We have to understand that when we only say a good-case scenario, which is a bad scenario, we’re effectively obliterating the core groups of people who most need the kinds of policy changes we’re advocating, Ramrez said.

Latina Equal Pay Day attempts to shed light on the average extra months and days Latinas have to work to be paid what a non-Hispanic white worker earns in a year for the same type of work. For Latinas, it takes an average of 24 months to match what non-Hispanic white men get paid in 12 months.

The Equal Pay Act 1963 prohibited employers from paying unequal wages to men and women who perform substantially equal work.

Accordingthe Justice for Women report,non-Hispanic white men working full-time and part-time earn an average of $50,624 a year, while Latinas working full-time and part-time average $25,312. Latinos born outside the United States bring in an average of $23,287 per year, according to reports.

Latinas work no less hard. It comes down to the racism and sexism they face in the workplace, said Jasmine Tucker, research director for the National Womens Law Center, who also publisheda reporton the Latina wage gap.

Tucker said the centers’ analysis included education and employment differences, but the gaps persist. Nothing explains it except racism and sexism, she said.

The pay gap is not limited to women in lower-paying jobs, Ramrez said. There are many positions and jobs across the country that are part-time, part-year, or seasonal and are salaried or high-paying, she said.

There are working women across our country, especially Latinas, whose backgrounds have been overlooked due to the seasonal or part-time nature of their work, but that doesn’t erase the fact that they should be paid equally, she said.

At the height of the pandemic, the pay gap for Latinas was about 49 cents to every dollar, largely because Latinas were disproportionately pushed out of the workforce in 2020. Low-wage workers have been the hardest hit.

Latinas have started to re-enter the workforce and their employment rates are recovering, but many have returned to part-time jobs, Ramrez said. The unemployment rate for Hispanic women aged 20 and older was3.5% in November.

But the labor force participation rate for Latinas remains below pre-pandemic levels, with nearly one in five Latinas unemployed for six months or more, and more than one in eight Latinas working part-time involuntarily. , according to aseparate reportpublished by the National Womens Law Center.

In addition, analysis of data centers from the Census House Pulse Survey shows that between October 5 and October 17, 18.4% of Latinas were part of a household that had lost employment income to the during the previous four weeks.

Additionally, 19.4% said they did not have enough food to eat in the previous week, while 16.5% of Latinas who rented said they were behind on rent, according to the National Womens Law Center report.

Incomes vary for Latinas depending on the countries they or their families come from. Median annual earnings were lowest for Honduran women at $21,000 and highest for Puerto Rican women at $35,000 per year, according to the Justice for Migrant Women report.

Among Latinas specifically working full-time, full-year, Honduran women had the lowest earnings compared to non-Hispanic white men, at 44 cents for every dollar earned. Argentinian and Spanish women were the highest paid, at 82 cents on the dollar.

Legacy of the impact of these underpayments

The 43 cents on the dollar unpaid to Latinas working full-time, full-year would amount to $2,477 per month or $29,724 per year. That amount could pay for 10 months of child care, seven months of rent and 11 months of food costs, the National Womens Law Center calculated.

In such a gap, Latinas starting full-time, year-round work careers today would lose $1.19 million over a 40-year career. If she starts at age 20, a Latina would have to work nearly six years beyond her life expectancy to catch up.

Figures were not calculated for the 54 cents on dollar earnings.

A 2019 Center for American Progressstudyshowed that more than 4 in 10 American women (41.2%) were sole or primary breadwinners, either single working mothers or married mothers.

For other people who have wealth, your children will inherit land, houses and things, Ramrez said. And our children inherit the impact of these underpayments.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.