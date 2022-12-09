Fashion
AOC, her Met Gala dress and the unseemly rise of the famous politician
Americans are beginning to realize that the worlds of government and Hollywood entertainment are merging to the point where actors believe they know the legislative solutions to our social ills and politicians behave like central casting hopefuls who have never found a camera that they did not like.
During Season 3 of Keeping Up with Ocasio-Cortez last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the star-studded Met Gala and garnered a lot of attention for wearing her designer Tax the Rich dress to an event. which costs $30,000 per ticket. But its intent to tax the rich is about as real as any reality show. What did she do beyond expressing platitudes?
AOCs are now under intense scrutiny: The house ethics committee is investigating her after receiving two complaints alleging she broke house rules by accepting Met Gala tickets from a corporate table sponsor.
While I’m surprised Congress has any ethics it abides by, I’m not surprised Ocasio-Cortez felt it appropriate to attend such a function because our political celebrity culture has only s intensify over the decades.
America spent eight years with Barry Obama, who appeared on nearly every daytime and nighttime television show to talk mostly about his personal interests while avoiding criticism over his role as POTUS. Even Donald Trump was cast as America’s arch-villain by the mainstream media to create an obsessive audience that hated his character more than his ideas.
One of my earliest memories of a famous politician was Bill Clinton playing saxophone on The Arsenio Hall Show, endearing millions to his suave public image instead of his political substance. Today, however, our famous politicians don’t even have to be likeable, just infamous.
Our politicians treat us like viewers listening to the latest episode of a TV drama series called Incompetence, sponsored by Pfizer and Lockheed Martin. AOC had no qualms about walking side-by-side with the Hollywood elite because they are of the same ilk of celebrities with the same elite mentality.
Ocasio-Cortez’s demeanor is far nicer when surrounded by wealthy celebrities than her mocking demeanor when surrounded by her constituents demanding answers from the MIA congresswoman.
Too many Americans have become comfortable with the feeling that they have to become fans of a famous politician instead of a voter who deserves proper representation. We wear their political paraphernalia with pride, enthusiastically repeat their slogans and vote to see another season with the same stars but a different plot.
Politicians like AOC are not there to work for you but to entertain you. They’re here to play the role of the protagonist who feigns outrage when her scripted political opposition behaves diabolically and heroically saves the day with her rhetoric just before the end of the final act.
The reason the government is ignoring your pleas to secure the southern border, keep your town safe, and do something about your declining economic situation is that they’re too busy trying to entertain you. Being a celebrity no longer requires you to possess unique talents or superior intelligence, just like being a successful politician, you just need to find a way to get attention.
We often complain that we don’t do enough to support the average American, but we actively participate in this ecosystem of famous politician narcissism. We would much rather discuss the gossip of the day than the politics of the day. We promote the people we think we should support instead of expecting them to lead.
Like any form of Hollywood entertainment, part of it is meant to distract you from your daily grind, and our famous politicians also want to distract you from their daily grind. They want to distract from what they don’t do for you, their corrupt behavior and who is paying them for their roles.
No one believes Al Pacino is really Scarface, but we believe our politicians are the characters they portray on TV. They are selected by lobbyists and industry insiders to play the role of your favorite protagonist and we wonder why we are not getting much of what we desire?
We’ve all been slowly trained to become consumers of their political entertainment products, and politicians like AOC profit from DC’s box office every time we give them our attention instead of our scrutiny.
Aren’t you amused?
Adam B. Coleman is the author of Black Victim to Black Victor and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing. Follow him on Substack: adambcoleman.substack.com.
