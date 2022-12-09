The Todd Snyder x NBA collab is a real holiday season layout





Looking to get out of a Spike Lee crisis? Do we have news for you. Todd Snyder’s latest collab isn’t with another clothing brand, not exactly, at least. Earlier this week, the designer launched a collection made in partnership with the NBA, and it’s packed with sporty riffs on Snyder classics (including our very favorite crewneck sweatshirt), enhanced with his easy-to-wear energy. . The Todd Snyder x NBA Courtside collection is packed with serious upgrades on your typical stadium varsity jackets made in collaboration with the San Fransisco Golden Bear, casual cashmere knits, substantial French terry sweatshirts adorned with patches in chenille, all inspired by the creator’s ongoing love for the game. Snyder is a lifelong NBA fan who played basketball religiously growing up, he says in a press release related to the fall. (Somehow rooting for the Knicks after moving to New York did nothing to quell his spirit.) Teaming up with the NBA was a natural extension of his fandom and a fitting tribute. to the most style-obsessed sports league on the planet. Unfortunately, the collaboration does not include clothing dedicated to the 30 NBA teams. (Apologies, Pacers fans, your team didn’t quite make it.) But if you’re located on either coast or, for some inexplicable reason, root for the Hawks, you have Lucky you: there are plenty of stellar menswear staples with your name on them. . Too bad your hometown team isn’t included in the mix? (Still watching you Pacers fans.) Copy your dad, boyfriend, or significant other before it all sells out and relax the rest of the holiday season. The entire Todd Snyder x NBA Courtside collection is available now on Todd Snyder’s website and at brand stores, but keep scrolling to peek at some of our favorite picks below. For the Where Brooklyn At? Guys Todd Snyder x NBA Nets Crew Neck Sweater Todd Snyder x NBA Nets Jacket For Native (and Aspiring Native) Angelenos Todd Snyder x NBA Lakers Jacket Todd Snyder x NBA Lakers Varsity Jacket For die-hard optimists Todd Snyder x NBA Knicks Varsity Jacket Todd Snyder x NBA Knicks Fleece Hoodie For the guys who bleed green Todd Snyder x NBA Celtics Crew Neck Sweater Todd Snyder x NBA Celtics Fleece Turtleneck For shameless bandwagoners Todd Snyder x NBA Warriors Fleece Hoodie Todd Snyder x NBA Warriors cashmere sweater

