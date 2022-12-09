Fashion majors urged to set science-based climate goals





The non-profit Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), whose members represent around half of the global apparel and footwear industry, launched a new decarbonization program this week. Fashion is thought to be a bigger contributor to global emissions than aviation, generating up to 8% of global annual emissions across its value chain. The launch of the SAC program means that all major Coalition member companies will have to formally commit to setting Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) verified emissions targets from 2023. From the moment they s undertake to set objectives approved by the SBTi, companies have 24 months to have them approved. Notably, the SBTi is phasing out 2C-aligned targets, meaning the decarbonization agenda should push major fashion companies to achieve 1.5C-aligned targets. In a helpful move for fashion companies that source natural raw materials like cotton, the SBTi is also firming up its guidance on how land-based emission reductions and removals can be accounted for by companies. Step-by-step guidance for setting science-based targets will be released by the SAC in the coming months. Once all SAC member companies commit to setting SBTi-approved targets, SAC said it will provide whatever support these companies need for delivery. It will also help its members’ small businesses develop and achieve credible emissions targets. According to the coalition, the sector should aim to reduce its absolute emissions by 45% this decade in a scenario aligned with 1.5C. The SAC has listed six priority actions that all fashion companies must take, noting the potential for significant emissions reductions based on previous lifecycle research by bodies such as the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the Apparel Impact Institute (AII). These maximize material efficiency; increase the use of sustainable materials; accelerate the development of next-generation recycling materials and technologies; prioritize energy efficiency; eliminate coal-fired power in manufacturing and switch to 100% renewable electricity. The SAC has already piloted webinars on these topics, as well as peer-to-peer learning sessions through which fashion companies have been able to share their knowledge. We can expect more similar collaborative events in the future. At present, the fashion industry is not on track to reach net zero by 2050, but changes are afoot, says Joyce Tsoi, head of collective action at SAC. . We must accelerate actions now. Through [this new programme], we are building important collective action solutions to drive the large-scale systematic change required in our global supply chains, which no company can do alone. Members listen and learn from each other to solve the most pressing and challenging issues we all face in different geographies, offering common solutions to common problems and ensuring that our goals become a reality. This is the only way to ensure the future of our industry. Going forward, the SAC will develop systems for companies to disclose where they are on their journey towards setting targets and to report emission reductions. This will be important for ensuring accountability, making it harder for companies to set targets and then miss them out of control. Joyce Tosi recently wrote an exclusive blog for edie as part of our November 2022 Net-Zero editorial campaign. It explains the business case for setting science-based goals by fashion companies and you can read it in full here. © Faversham House Ltd 2022 edie news articles may be copied or transmitted for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written permission.

