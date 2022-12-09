The Best Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Dresses Ranked





Viewers watch Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta for the family drama but also for all the beautiful dresses shown on each date.



As a spin-off from say yes to the dressthe Georgia-based series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta had plenty to do, and he did not disappoint with his elegant dresses. The show had 11 seasons and countless wedding dresses that took viewers’ breath away. Brides tried on everything from extravagant ball gowns with floor-length pearls to simple mermaid dresses. With the help of fan favorites Monte Durham and bridal boutique owner Lori Allen, hundreds of brides have found their dream wedding dress on the show. VIDEO OF THE DAY SYTTD: Atlanta provided Monte’s best moments, beautiful dresses and sometimes family drama. There were times when brides were moved to tears by the harsh criticism from those around them. Other times, there were emotional stories that left viewers just as eager to see the happy bride as the consultants. Lori differentiated herself from the original SYTTD bringing that southern flair to her dresses. Related: Say Yes to the Dress: Everything You Need to Know About Gok Wan

Jessica shines in classic dresses Bride Jessica tried on several simple yet elegant dresses that wowed fans Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta. The timeless dresses may not have had any lace or sparkle, but they won many fans nonetheless. As Monte says on the show, adding the veil and accessories can elevate any dress, and it certainly does for this bride (via CCM). Toya stuns in a mermaid dress Toya tried on several unique mermaid dresses with intricate details. She ended up choosing another fan-favorite dress on SYTTD: Atlanta, which was a strapless dress with a dramatic flare at the bottom. Fans fell in love with both of her picks as her first had a beaded all over bodice which flared out with a tulle train. Dancing With The Stars pro Karina turns into a bride Karina Smirnoff’s mother didn’t like her choices Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, but fans definitely thought she’d found the one with her amazing dress choices. After appearing as a professional dancer on Dancing with the stars, Karina was looking for a wedding dress that would be different enough from the many extravagant costumes she wore during her time on the show. The DWTS pro tried on several prom dresses that were posted on CCMand blew fans away. However, Karina came away empty-handed and decided to keep looking before committing to a dress. A prom dress that turned heads While there have been many SYTTD: Atlanta dresses that were the worst, this dress was so beautiful that two best friends fell in love with it on the same date on Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta. Terinni and Jenaya had been best friends for 16 years and were getting married around the same time. They both shocked their wedding party with the strapless prom dress and later viewers on CCMthe chain of. The corset bodice with pearls in the front looked great on Terinni and Jenaya, making them both feel like princesses. The couple put their friendship first, so they waited to decide who would get the gorgeous dress. More: Say Yes to the Dress: Worst Dresses Ever, Ranked Sources: CCM/Youtube, CCM/Youtube, CCM

