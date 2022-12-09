



Anyone can stick on a piece of clothing indefinitely. The avatar looks cool, though. Image : Forever 21 / GBV I heard about how metaverse mode has been the future for a long time now. I’m not convinced, but I was intrigued when I received an email about the very first of Forever 21 metaverse inspired IRL collection. I may not be ready to shell out mine still money for virtual clothes but real clothes inspired by online virtual worlds seemed a good idea. Launched in December, the F21 Metaverse collection, as its official name, consists of three actual garments: a hoodie, a t-shirt and a beanie in black and pink with the word Forever highlighted in black or white text. As Prada-clad she-devil Miranda Priestly would (sarcastically) say, it’s truly groundbreaking. Price for the real world elements range from $14.99 to $29.99 and can be purchased in store and on line. In a Press release, Forever 21 said the collection was designed with elements from the brand’s virtual offerings. Notably, the Forever Beanie included in the collection is Forever 21’s best-selling product from its Online Storenamed Shop City, on Roblox. Additionally, the company was launching a new limited-edition virtual item on Roblox every day of December which will only be available for purchase for 24 hours. Using Roblox as a testing ground, Forever 21 has proven there’s an appetite for its offerings in and beyond social gaming, the company said in the release, noting that Gen Z users base their style avatars on their IRL style. Forever 21 is currently working on ways to connect virtual and physical objects through phygital experiences. But h only this phygital (what a rude word, yuck) the collection is quite boring. If you remove the beanie which is a plain, albeit cute, beanie that stays inside Moderian standards on the collection would indicate that it was inspired by the Metaverse. It would just be another batch of designer clothes. I’m not exactly sure Forever 21 is entirely to blame here, though. The company designed the F21 collection for a client in today’s physical world. Perhaps, for a metaverse-inspired line, it should have pushed the envelope and ventured into new territory. It’s not like he has no ideas. The brand’s accessories on Shop City, including its headbands, earingsand Sun glassesare delicious. He also has gems like his space ball gown, which he could very well have used as a colorful starting point for new products. Moreover, the virtual objects that he releases at the same time as the collection blow him away in terms of creativity and originality. There’s a candy and cake themed hat, a bejeweled spiked beanie, and an Ice Queen beanie. I would have been much more excited to see one of these IRL items instead of Forever branded apparel. I’m not surprised this Metaverse-inspired collection turned out to be just more of anything we’ve seen before, though. . Forever 21 is a fast fashion company, after all. It usually doesn’t set future trends, it follows them. It seems be true for metaverse too. Click through to check out the F21 Metaverse Collection and some of the limited-edition virtual items Forever 21 will release on Roblox throughout December.

