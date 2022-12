Sienna Miller Flaunts Abs and Legs in Little Black Dress Photos

Sienna Miller makes the case for the little black dress.

The actress does yoga three times a week to keep her balance. Sienna Miller makes the case for the little black dress. The Anatomy of a Scandal The star rocked a strapless LBD with an ab-baring cutout at Moet & Chandon’s holiday season celebration at Lincoln Center and looked absolutely fabulous while doing it. Sienna paired the dress with a pair of patterned tights that I need in my closet. (Sienna, if you’re reading this… drop a link, girl!) She tied the look together with a pair of black pumps to create the perfect holiday look. It was, of course, impossible to ignore Sienna’s strong abs and legs (and body in general, if I’m real) on the red carpet. If you’re wondering what she does to stay toned… I’m here for you. Sienna Miller at the Moet & Chandon Holiday Celebration in New York. Jamie McCarthy // Getty Images Sienna does yoga, which according to We Weekly contributes as much to his emotional well-being as to his physical health. I’m doing yoga three times a week more because I’m just looking for some equanimity. It’s very easy to feel exhausted by these schedules and time zones, Sienna told the website. Sienna also shared that she’s not a big SoulCycle girl. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Sometimes I back off a bit from the motivational aspect, but that’s just because I’m English and I’m not used to saying, you see your dream! Go get it, said Sienna vogueby We Weekly . When it comes to her diet, Sienna is pretty chill, which is nice to hear from a celebrity. She said Harper’s Bazaar that she likes to cook. Cooking is a focus for me, Sienna shared, but I wouldn’t say I’m healthier, I’m more of a home cook: roasts, Asian dishes, pastas, sauces and soups . In terms of chia seeds and cereal, no. I love fried eggs and Marmite toast! So… dine at Siennas? I’m waiting for my invitation! Jacqueline Tempera is an award-winning writer and journalist living in New Jersey with her many pets. She’s a business owner and dual Scorpio who loves all things astrology and reality TV. She is passionate about diversity and body representation, mental health, and the fight to end sexual assault and harassment. To learn more about Jackie, follow her on Instagram @jacktemp or visit her website at jackietempera.com.

