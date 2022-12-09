11 rising fashion “Nepo babies” to watch in 2023





Fashion, like most industries, has always been plagued by nepotism. But around the mid-2010s, celebrity kids suddenly seemed to take over modeling: From Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), one famous surname started to feel like a prerequisite for casting directors. Since then, we’ve only seen more descendants of famous families come of age, gain thousands of Instagram followers, and sign Miu Miu contracts. We’ve also seen nepotism reemerge as a hot topic of conversation, with stars like Zoë Kravitz, Maude Apatow and Lily-Rose Depp addressing the privilege they may or may not enjoy. in the interviews. “The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than people putting you in things,” Depp said in his recent She cover story. “Maybe you put your foot in the door, but you still have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.” Depp, a Chanel ambassador, straddles the line between Hollywood and fashion, and her comments drew reactions on Instagram from prominent models without famous last names. Scroll to continue “You have no fucking idea how hard you have to fight to get people to respect you. TAKES YEARS. you just get it the first day free,” Vittoria Ceretti wrote, for example. Love it or hate it, “nepo babies,” as Depp called them, continue to emerge as fashion darlings, and a new wave of them are perfectly positioned to dominate the industry and our feeds. Instagram in 2023. We’re here to tell you about them, not judge. Based on hours of stalking Instagram, scanning the front rows of Miu Miu and Chanel event tip sheets, and polling industry colleagues, we’ve compiled the following list of nepo babies. fashion to watch. There are fashion and skincare heiresses, descendants of the world’s most famous tech entrepreneurs, gorgeous model offspring and so much more. Get to know each of these budding, multi-hyphenate “It” girls below. Eve Jobs Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Instagram: @evejobs/460K

Famous parent: Steve Jobs (parent)

Born: 1998

Occupation(s): model, influencer

Representation: DNA models

Fashion credits: Glossier campaign, Coperni Spring 2022 show, Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 front row and handbag campaign, Met Gala 2022, vogue Japan cover Isadora Bjarkardottir Photo: Imaxtree Instagram: @d0lgur/26.8K

Famous parents: Bjork and Matthew Barney (parents)

Born: 2003

Occupation(s): model, actor

Representation: ITG

Fashion credits: Miu Miu fall 2022 campaign and spring 2023 show Carly Sturm Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Instagram: @charlysturm/65K

Famous parents: Dr. Barbara Sturm (relative)

Born: 2006

Occupation(s): works for mom, model, socialite, influencer

Fashion credits: JW Anderson Spring 2023 show, Stella McCartney Spring 2023 front row Chase Sui Wonders Photo: Raymond Hall/CG Instagram: @chasesuiwonders/105K

Famous parent: Anna Sui (aunt)

Born: 1996

Occupation(s): actor, model, Harvard graduate

Fashion credits: Calvin Klein campaign led by Sofia Coppola, Anna Sui x Batsheva campaign, Sandy Liang campaign, Ferragamo campaign, Coach campaign, Madewell campaign, Miu Miu spring 2023 front row, Thom Browne fall 2022 front row, worked with Chanel Never Anderson Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Instagram: @everanderson/526K

TIC Tac: @everanderson/807K

Famous parents: Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson (parents)

Born: 2007

Occupation(s): model, actor

Fashion credits: Miu Miu Ambassador, Miu Miu Campaign, Reissue cover, Muse Magazine cover, Marfa Journal cover Leni Olumi Klum Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Instagram: @leniklum/1.7M

Famous parents: Heidi Klum (parent), Seal (adoptive parent)

Born: 2004

Occupation(s): model, influencer

Representation: AAC mode

Fashion credits: About You collaboration, Dior Beauty ambassador, Intimissi campaign (with Heidi), Hunger cover, Glamor Germany cover, Harper’s Bazaar Germany cover (with mom), Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2021 show Isabelle Massenet Photo: Frazer Harrison Instagram: @isabellamassenet/11.8K

Famous parent: Natalie Massenet (parent)

Born: 2000

Occupation(s): model, DJ, student at NYU

Representation: IMG-Models

Fashion credits: Wonderland cover, Frame campaign, DJing for fashion parties Phoebe’s Gates Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Instagram: @phoebegates/167K

Famous parents: Bill and Melinda Gates (parent)

Born: 2002

Occupation(s): fashion influencer, activist, Stanford student

Fashion credits: Michael Kors Spring 2023 Front Row, Valentino Spring 2023 Front Row, Stella McCartney Spring 2023 Front Row, British vogue traineeship Yumi No Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Instagram: @_yumi_nu/148K

Famous parents: Rocky Aoki (Grandfather), Steve Aoki (Uncle), Devon Aoki (Aunt)

Born: 1996

Occupation(s): model, designer, singer

Representation: Company management, Wilhelmina Models

Fashion credits: Blueki clothing line, Sports Illustrated 2022 Swimsuit Issue Cover, vogue Hong Kong cover, Teen Vogue digital cover, Gap campaign, Jacquemus campaign, Jacquemus Spring 2022 show, vogue cover (group photo), vogue Beauty Secrets video, Markarian Spring 2023 show, Brandon Maxwell Spring 2023 show, Puma September 2022 show, vogue World track Zaya Wade Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Instagram: @zayawade/616K

Famous parents: Dwyane Wade (parent), Gabrielle Union (step-parent)

Born: 2007

Occupation(s): versatile style star, high school student

Fashion credits: Miu Miu Spring 2023 front row, Gucci Love Parade front row, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis Esther Rose McGregor Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu Instagram: @esther.mcgregor/48.5K

Famous parent: Ewan McGergor (relative)

Born: 2001

Occupation(s): model, actor, musician, tattoo artist

Representation: souls and faces

Fashion credits: Miu Miu campaign, Miu Miu Spring 2023 show, Acne Studios campaign, R13 campaign Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

