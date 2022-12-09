How to choose your wedding dress as an undecided bride

While wedding planning comes with a vast (and diverse) checklist of things to accomplish, selecting a dress is arguably one of the most important tasks. And with so much attention and focus on the dress, it makes sense that indecisive brides would struggle to find their dream wedding dress. If you’re unsure how to narrow down your choices or are starting to guess at the set you’ve already committed to, Tina Wong, Founder and CEO of Grace + Ivorysays you are not alone.

It’s not a huge surprise that many brides feel [indecisive] When you think about whether the dress is a big emotional purchase, there can be a lot of opinions at play, and it will be in most of your wedding photos, she explains. Your dress is really the focus of your big day, and so the struggle to commit to a dress (usually nine to 12 months in advance!) can be difficult for some brides.

Meet the expert Tina Wong is the founder and CEO of Grace + Ivoryan online wedding boutique specializing in bespoke and customizable wedding dresses.

Madison Blackburn is the owner of Weddings by Madisona Georgia-based bridal boutique that offers contemporary, bohemian and romantic wedding dresses.

A major catalyst for indecision comes from the fact that many brides grew up with a vision of what wedding dress shopping “should” look like. Media and shows like say yes to the dress made many brides feel that if they weren’t moved to tears, it’s not the dress, says Madison Blackburn, the owner of Weddings by Madison. In reality, not all brides are screamers!

Given how important a wedding dress investment is (and the fact that most of them are final sales), the pressure is undeniable when brides hit the shops. You start off knowing that if everything goes according to plan, you’ll only ever be able to wear one dress, one time, for one night, says Blackburn. Talk about stressful! The good news, however, is that choosing your wedding dress doesn’t have to be such a stressful ordeal.

Whether you’re struggling to narrow down your choices or just can’t seem to commit to a dress, you’ve come to the right place. Below, experts explain everything indecisive brides need to know to find and stick to their chosen dress for the big day and beyond.

What to look for when buying a wedding dress

First off, Blackburn says the most important factors to consider when shopping for a wedding dress are your timeline, budget, and desired aesthetic. Unfortunately, if you’ve got your heart set on a particular style, but it’s out of budget or won’t arrive in time for the big day, that particular option might not work. Also, you want to order your wedding dress about a year in advance, so if you don’t have that time, you may need to consider consignment sets or a ready-made look.

Then, when you start trying on dresses, Wong advises brides to pay attention to the details, not the fit, of a look. Most dress designs will never fit you perfectly, and that’s okay because a wedding dress is an item of clothing that will fit you, she explains. We usually take things to a fitting room to see how they go, but try not to shop that way for your wedding dress. While you want to select an overall silhouette that flatters your body, Wong says the details (such as the neckline, fabric, sleeves, embellishments, train, etc.) are what you really need to focus on during the buying process.

How to prepare for your wedding dress shopping experience

In movies and TV shows, the bride simply walks into the boutique on a whim and somehow manages to find her dream dress within minutes. In fact, Wong and Blackburn say you need to do your research before heading out on a dress date because the trip can quickly become frustrating if you’re not prepared.

Creating the perfect Pinterest board isn’t enough to take the stress out of shopping, says Wong. Since Pinterest dresses don’t usually list the price, it can be hard to get an idea of ​​what the dresses look like in your wedding budget. That’s why it’s essential to fully understand how much you’re able to spend and factor in your wedding date.

To get the most out of your shopping trip(s), Blackburn suggests being selective with the salons you choose to visit. Always preview stores (via social media and websites) before make appointments, so you know what the experience will be like, she says. It will make you feel much more prepared, informed and confident about your decision. Plus, having a good understanding of the designers, styles, and price ranges offered by bridal boutiques will give you the best chance of finding a dress you love, without straying too far off the runway.

How to narrow down your wedding dress options

With so many options, decision fatigue can happen easily and often during the buying process. Blackburn says to narrow down your choices, start by figuring out how you want to feel on the big day. Want to feel sexy? Classic? Nervous? Romantic? Try to find this main aesthetic and lean into it when selecting boutiques to visit and when pulling out dresses to try on. There are many beautiful dresses out there, but having an idea of ​​the vibe you’d like to adopt will eliminate confusing, pretty-but-not-perfect options.

Plus, Wong suggests understanding your must-haves and keeping a list of the details you love when trying out different styles. Prioritizing physical dress and lifestyle factors can help a bride focus on what’s really important in a dress (and help her avoid distractions),” she says.

Once you start to see a trend in the styles or details you like, weed out anything that doesn’t fit into those categories. And when you start to narrow down your options, stop looking for new suitors and instead focus on the dresses you already love. From there, consider the types of accessories you want to wear, your location, the season, the number of alterations, and comfort. If you’re feeling really stuck, Wong says don’t be afraid to go with your gut. Intuition leads the most [brides] on the right path, she explains. There are plenty of options and you really can shop and shop forever.

Who to bring to your dress shopping appointment

While you may want to hit the store with all your VIPs, the two experts point out that often less is more thanks to fellow shoppers. Indecisive brides should bring only their most supportive people, Blackburn says. More people means more opinions, and more opinions tend to make brides less sure of their decisions.

That’s why Wong suggests shopping alone, or with just one or two trusted friends, when you’re first starting out. This really helps, especially because you can only try on a limited number of dresses in an hour-long appointment, and each dress takes longer to review with a larger group, explains- she. If a solo trip doesn’t make sense, consider trying on dresses at home with stores like Grace + Ivory, Azazieand Festivitiesto get an idea of ​​the silhouettes and details that interest you, before heading to a bridal salon with your friends and family.

Ultimately, the bride should feel encouraged to choose the dress that makes her feel like the best version of herself, regardless of the opinions of others, Blackburn says. Whoever you are do invite, however, be sure to set clear boundaries and expectations for what you are looking for in feedback. If you’d rather they wait to voice their opinions until you’ve had your say or if you don’t want insight and just prefer their company for support, let them know ahead of time. and don’t be afraid to remind them of this as the search continues.

Overall, while dress shopping can be tricky for indecisive brides, it’s all about staying true to yourself, your vision, and your decision. Always remember that “finding your wedding dress is like finding your partner,” says Blackburn. Once you’ve said “yes”, you have to stop looking or you’ll be in trouble.