Celines’ fall 2023 show was the perfect ode to Indie Sleaze

Céline has just lifted the curtain on its Fall 2023 show, becoming one of the first luxury fashion brands to feature for the upcoming season. Set in LA, creative director Hedi Slimane dedicated the collection to the fanfare, nostalgia and intimacy of the early 2000s indie scene. perspective the filtered and ostracizing theatricality of social media. A return to a sense of raw, raw sincerity, he said of the time. Here, all the great moments to know from the show.

The collection celebrated all things indie and LA

Groupies, rockers, It girls and preps gathered under the illuminated Céline logo on the catwalk. These archetypes were characterized by chunky sheepskin jackets and hand-embroidered shimmering sequined dresses that sparkled in the light. The models wore loose ties, black combat boots, leather bomber jackets with soft bags hanging from the crook of their elbows. It was perfectly Gossip Girl 1.0, exactly the kind of thing Serena van der Woodsen would have worn. The way the models held the bags in the crook of their elbows, while shading their faces with dark black sunglasses spoke volumes about nostalgia for early 2000s style and the appearance of the it bag. Dark Euro prep manifested through military-style button-up jackets, blue jeans, long trench coats and tailored sequined jackets; for men, extremely slim-cut suits, a Slimane house code at this stage. Lush burgundy velvet dresses, patent leather trousers, frilly white blouses, leopard-print blazers, gold metallic suits and a skinny tuxedo fueled the constant London rock vibe that Slimane has cemented since he took the helm. reins of the brand in 2018.

Given the return of indie sleaze and the appearance of the early 2000s style, the city was talking this year (its comeback announced and led by the eponymous popular instagram account) such a concept in felt that adapts perfectly to Celine by Slimane. Those years were also sadly marked by a staggering lack of body diversity. It was hard not to notice the same clues in this show, with 87 co-gender looks and not a single model (all cast by Slimane himself) who wasn’t visibly very skinny. It’s quite exciting to see this transmission happening and to engage in this new era of indieness, added Slimane about indie sleaze. There’s also a sense of permanence and repetition, stubbornly quoting yourself, looking back twenty years, accepting that it still defines you, embracing the raw, new classicism of it all.

As for location, the brand hosted the show at the Wiltern Theatre, a landmark built in 1931, with its instantly recognizable blue-green terracotta complex and art deco concrete facade. The place has served as a residence for artists ranging from Prince and James Brown to Bob Dylan, Nina Simone and Patti Smith.

A specific book and documentary served as inspiration

Slimane drew heavily on the work of Lizzy Goodmans; author of Meet me in the bathroom, an oral history of the rock music scene in New York between 2001 and 2011. Slimane photographed so many bands of the era, dressed so many musicians of that era, and attended so many of these performances, that it seemed natural. Stagewear was my introduction to menswear, through album covers, Slimane said in conversation with Goodman. My first record, by the way Fairy taleshas been [David Bowies] David Live in Philadelphia 1974. I’ve probably looked at that cover and listened to that record a million times. The proportions, glamor and androgynous exuberance of the clothes had a strong influence on me. Next to Bowie’s album covers, and Elvis’ double leather number 68 (The comeback special from 68), Ossie Clark bodysuits for Jagger also broadened the contours of what menswear could be. I would never have had a particular attraction for fashion itself if it hadn’t been for the stage outfits.

Many of the silhouettes were indeed inspired by nostalgia for stage outfits created by Slimane in the past: Mick [Jagger] came to Dior very early, before Bowie. Something like early 2001, he added. He wanted some color versions of a fringed coat I had made, as well as some skinny satin pants and shirts in emerald green and purple. It was interesting to think technically and cut the clothes differently. Mick needed to move a lot on stage so we had to adapt them specifically for him. The fittings with him were extremely fun. Mick was always trying out his dance routine in front of the studio mirror to see if the clothes were responding well.

Kaia Gerber and Dree Hemingway walked

Naturally, the show was full of star-studded types that match Slimanes’ aesthetic. Namely, Kaia Gerber in a nude sparkly cutout dress. It girl herself, Dree Hemingway, also walked the runway.

The dazzled front row

It wouldn’t be a show in Los Angeles without an equally remarkable front row. Cindy Crawford, Courteney Cox, Brie Larson and Emma Roberts were all there. Also in attendance were Paris Hilton, Emma Chamberlain, Doja Cat, Kid Cudi, Tumblr indie sleaze icon Sky Ferreira and legends like Kim Gordon.

Cindy Crawford and Priscilla Presley Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CELINE

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE

Paris Jackson, Courteney Cox and Paris Hilton. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE

Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller and Emma Roberts. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CELINE

The show transformed into a performance

True to Slimanes’ aesthetic, the show indulged in all things gritty and rock and roll. The presentation itself was set to a soundtrack titled Hello Operator performed by The White Stripes, continuing the theme of returning to that era, with The Libertines. Music when the lights go out, which was used in Celine’s recent film project, The Saint-Tropez Collection. Immediately after the parades stopped, the iconic Iggy Pop took the stage for a signature concert (shirtless). Since the show centered on the concept of indie and Slimanes intrinsic connection with the nostalgic music scene of the early and mid 2000s, the bands that followed were deeply connected to the creator: The Strokes, Interpol and The Kills also produced.