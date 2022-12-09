The Swedes open the season in fashion, winning the first two games | New





Gothenburg vs. Hershey Gothenburg’s Swedish boys’ varsity team continued their winning streak in Friday’s game against the Hershey Panthers, ending the game 52-35. Every quarter, the boys took to the field and displayed a determination to succeed as well as their dynamic range of points around the field. In a great combination of attack and defence, the boys were able to take control of the ball and move around the pitch collecting a number of three-point shots from Wes Geiken as well as Trey Stevens as the whole team controlled the field. At the end of the first quarter, the boys had a 10-6 lead. Going into the second half, the boys were in control with 22-15 on the board. While the Panthers fought hard, it was the Swedes who would continue to add more points each quarter than the quarter before. The Swedes are now 2-0 as they prepare for Southern Valley on Thursday. Gothenburg vs. Lexington The Gothenburg Swedes Boys Varsity team showed that determination and perseverance can overcome any challenge in their game against Lexington Minutemen on Thursday, December 1. At the end of the first quarter, the scoreboard showed 10-13 in favor of the Minutemen. The boys hit the field hard in the second quarter with a number of different approaches to defense, which limited Lexington to 11 points in the quarter. The Swedes entered the field early in the third and launched an impressive attack that changed the pace of the game. ending the third quarter in the lead 38-36. That control and offense continued throughout the fourth quarter as the Swedish defense held the Minutemen to 7 points in the fourth while the offense put on an impressive display winning 20 points in the quarter. The Swedes’ top scorers were Trey Stevens with 18 points in the game, Wes Geiken with 14 points and Connor McCoy with 9. The final score on the board showed a 58-43 victory for the Swedes and a 1-0 record for the start of the season.

