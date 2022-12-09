How to recycle your wedding dress

(Field Notes)

Weddings can be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for most people, but that doesn’t mean their wedding outfit must be put away, never to be seen again, afterwards. Many brides are finding new ways to reuse their dresses.

Sarah Jessica Parkers Sex and The City character Carrie Bradshaw is just one of the former brides who revamp their wedding dresses to wear them again. The actress was pictured filming the next season of the series sequel And Just Like That, wearing her Vivienne Westwood dress from the 2008 film Sex and the City, paired with a matching teal cape, gloves, shoes and a feathered headpiece.

The show’s costume designer Molly Rogers says brides want to relive a flood of joy memories one day they really were the queen.

But why parker does the character want to wear the dress she was left in? And where is she going?

It’s impossible to answer, said Rogers, who is based in New York and Miami. Maybe we can chat when all is revealed.

Rogers keeps mom. But one the bride who can answer questions about future uses of the wedding dress, Rachel Crook from London says she knew from the start that she would wear her wedding dress again.

If you have nice things, you should use them, she says. I don’t see why you would keep something so beautiful in a box. What’s the point of having it if you don’t use it?

Crook, 41, a retail manager at Gatwick Airport, got married in London in June 2021. She went to Andrea Hawkes, who has a bridal shop in London, to have her wedding dress designed a simple dress in off-white silk, with a mid-calf skirt, three-quarter length sleeves and button detailing on the back.

I wanted something sophisticated, as an older bride, she said. And from the beginning, even before the wedding, I was thinking, how can I wear this again?

Dressing up the dress is something many brides are now considering even before their wedding, Hawkes said. In my studio, brides more often say I could wear it again when trying on their dresses for the first time, she said. They already have that in mind before buying. They won’t compromise on what they want, though.

Hawkes started her business in 2013. Her boutique has been offering a post-wedding alteration service since 2020, where dresses are given a makeover so they can be worn again.

The modification service starts with a restyle consultation, which costs 25 pounds, or about $30. During the consultation, the brides will bring their dresses and discuss what is possible and what has already been done to the dress. At this time, they are also asked to bring any accessories which they plan to wear with their restyled dress.

The most common thing we do is shorten the hem, Hawkes said. This is probably the easiest way to alter a wedding dress. Splitting it in half, if the dress has a waist seam, is another option and it can be worn again separately.

Alteration costs vary, but Hawkes says the cost, on average, is between 180 and 450 pounds.

Crook returned to the same store with her dress and had a navy lace overlay added to her off-white dress, which cost £600.

It was a safer way to change the coat color, Hawkes said. Dyeing a dress is not the best option, she added. It can be unpredictable and uneven. It’s impossible to say what a dress has ever done to her at the factory. You should do a test patch even if you have just dry cleaned the dress to wear it again.

Crook has a few events in mind that she plans to wear her restyled dress for. I’m going to wear it to a wedding, because it doesn’t look like a wedding dress anymore, she said. I also want to host an event over the next 12 months to celebrate all the milestones we’ve missed during lockdown, like turning 40 and having a baby, so I’m going to wear it for that.

Danielle Copperman, 29, owner of a company that makes granola and quinoa breakfast products, had her wedding look designed with the intention of being worn again.

Copperman got married in Lyon, France, where she lives, last September. She captioned a photo of her wedding dress on Instagram, desperate for the opportunity to wear it again.

Copperman had two dresses created for her wedding, which included a town hall ceremony before a reception at the groom’s rustic family home in the French countryside. They have been made sustainably, with vintage fabrics.

I avoid using anything once in my daily life, and my wedding was no exception, she says. I had them designed with the idea of ​​wearing them again, so we avoided lace or embellishments, anything super bridal.

There are elements of her bridal look that she has worn before, such as her Jimmy Choo wedding shoes, a pair of chunky white leather mules, and her bridal jewelry.

Traditional bridal jewelry is not very wearable, but I wore the chunky gold earrings from my wedding day and the shoes again, I wore them before on my honeymoon and I use them as day wear, she said. If you want to redo yourself after the wedding, accessories are a good solution. Look for things that will build your look, that you can also wear again. It’s so special every time you wear them.

Copperman says she also plans to wear the white backless dress again. It will work for red carpet events and any Christmas and New Years parties I go to this year in Paris or London, she said. I’ll pair it with a fur collar and maybe add a retro gold belt to make it more fun.

The dress was created from dead fabric or excess fabric and a second-hand dress that the bride purchased on eBay. The look was created and styled by her friend, Zoe Jervoise, founder of PS Bridal, a bridal company based in Windsor, England.

Jervoise has 11 years of experience as a stylist and says the rewearing trend is also one she’s noticed. Many brands pay attention to this and make dresses with this in mind, she said. Separate pieces are easy to wear again, you can pair tops and corsets with jeans, I think briefs are great too, and can be worn with oversized boots and jackets. They would work for parties, vacations, dinner parties, day wear.

PS Bridal also offers a remake service, where it will makeover wedding dresses as well as family dresses.

A wedding is one of the least environmentally friendly events in our lives, Jervoise said, and 90% of the dress’s emissions occur during manufacturing. So I think it’s important that we normalize to wear it more than once.

