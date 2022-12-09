CELINE Winter 2023 Women’s Collection Show





Hedi Slimane is in an “AGE OF INDIENESS”, elevating his rock aesthetic at CELINE to one derived from the indie sleaze era of the 90s and early 2000s. took Winter 2023 to the Wiltern in Los Angeles, an art deco movie palace institution that has since hosted musical artists such as Prince, The Rolling Stones, Lou Reed, Blur, Amy Winehouse and many more who have shaped the rock’n’roll music. Now it welcomes Slimane’s cast of live performers – including Iggy Pop, The Strokes, Interpol and The Kills – in a fashion show of volume, opulence and independent shades. As the fashion world increasingly breaks down the barriers between masculine and feminine, CELINE presents its Winter 2023 show with a mixed style. The result is a wardrobe for everyone, set to the soundtrack to “Hello Operator,” an original track from The White Stripes. Setting the tone in style, the Maison presented sleaze indie as if it had passed not only through Slimane’s skin-tight mixer, but also through the fashion world’s vision. In short, indie has never been so luxurious. Tailoring is front and center, opening into a suit that features shades of calico with gold buttons running from the collar to the front hem, fringed accessories, a soft leather bohemian bag and ankle boots. riding get together for an off-duty rock star chic. Likewise, these out-of-office credentials come with dazzling faux fur jackets with gold feathers hanging from the piece, jeans as skinny as can be, boyish leather jackets and, of course, the quintessential pair of slacks. in skin-tight leather. But it’s in menswear that Slimane shines for winter 2023, capturing the zeitgeist that is indie sleaze. A red blazer is outfitted with gold trimmings for a rock royal number, worthy of the Beefeaters or a Freddy Mercury homage, while the style of loose ties worn over undone white shirts under plaid car coats ushers in an aesthetic Northern British indie rock (think Arctic Monkeys, Early Oasis, et al). Prince echoes a black power suit, the shoulders pointing to the nines as high heeled black leather boots complete the look, while a more prepper theme comes with leather teddy jackets, cigarette pants and polished brown pointed boots. Stage performance is explored with silver sparkle suits and sheer tops cut with bow ties and ruffles, while a gold lam suit continues Slimane’s study of rock star-worthy looks. Combined, CELINE Winter 2023 features everything Slimane knows and loves. It’s a strong identity, which has carried him from house to house in his unerring way, and this season feels like another extension of his mastery. Take a look at the collection above. For more rock goodness, check out Gucci Vault’s take on Dickies essentials.

