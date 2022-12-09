Fashion
Six Must-Have Clothing Trends for the Holidays The Badger Herald
It’s everyone’s favorite time of year. Well maybe not everyone, but it’s a time of binge drinking in the name of freebies, generosity, and freezing weather that makes you wonder why you keep living in Wisconsin. If you haven’t figured it out, I’m talking about the holiday season. Despite my pessimistic statements above, I enjoy the holiday season for several reasons. No school to begin with, cheesy holiday movies that make you think it’s all just fishing, seeing a family you haven’t seen in a long time, and the best reason why holiday fashion. Here are my picks for this holiday season’s must-have fashion trends.
Shirts
It’s a shirt. (Cue pillow fart song). It’s a jacket. It’s a sleeve. Yes, that’s what they’re called. Shirts are all the rage these days with everyone and their grandmas wearing them. The shirts combine both the comfort and look of a good old fashioned flannel shirt with the warmth of a jacket. These wardrobe staples save you the hassle of finding additional outerwear components to keep you warm. On the contrary, they allow you to flaunt your perfect outfit without being covered up by a clumsy parka or puffer jacket. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and styles with cropped, oversized, and cropped cuts. They’re also incredibly versatile in that you can pair them with literally any jeans, leggings, leather pants, or even sweatpants.
Shop this look at Abercrombie and Fitch for $120.
Sweater Vests
Before leaving this article, listen to me on this one. I’m not talking about those prep school uniform vests that five-year-old boys wear. I’m talking about cuties that you can pair with collared or high neck long sleeves. If you’re really daring and ready to embrace the cold Wisconsin winters, you can wear them alone. These also come in a variety of styles and patterns. There’s the cropped look but also the oversized fit if that floats your boat. Obviously there’s the traditional argyle print, but there are also lots of other cute prints like flowers, fair isle or my favourite, houndstooth.
Shop this look at Nordström for $41.70.
Ugly Holiday Sweaters
Don’t argue with me on this one. Ugly holiday sweaters will never go out of style this season of course. These tacky, garish and beautiful creations are your only chance to embrace your inner weirdo and no one can laugh at you for it. Ugly holiday sweaters come in an endless number of styles, so you can really find the one that speaks to your inner soul. For example, the one I have has a stuffed reindeer sticking out of it, and I love it. So if you see someone walking down State St. with a reindeer sticking out of their shirt, be sure to say hello. When in doubt about what to wear to a holiday party, you can wear these sweaters no questions asked.
Shop this look at Kohls for $30.
Festive Matching Sets
Matching sets have made a comeback in the past couple of years. While there are many varieties, the ones I’m talking about are specifically for the holiday season. Matching sets mean you don’t have to choose a top and bottom separately. If you’re someone who really loves to dress up for the holiday season, there are gorgeous sequin top and midi skirt or trouser sets in holiday colors. If you’re someone who’s more understated with their style, don’t worry, I’ve got something for you too. Matching sets come in cute combinations of ribbed sweaters with long sleeve tops and midi or mini skirts or fitted crop tops with wide leg pants. If you want to go really crazy and look super put together, there are even three-piece sets with a tank top and skirt and a cute cardigan. And if you’re someone who prefers to stay for the holidays, I have something for you too. Several retailers sell matching comfy and cozy sets with a sweatshirt and joggers or sweaters and baggy pants that you can wear around the house as pajamas or wear without being accused of being in pajamas.
Shop this look at Abercrombie and Fitch for $42.
Shop this look at Abercrombie and Fitch for $70.
Velvet Jumpsuits
Velvet is the signature material of the holidays, and I’m not complaining about it because 98% of the time, velvet is quite comfortable. I firmly believe that you can never go wrong with a good combination. Although the functionality of going to the toilet is limited, they are still fashionable pieces. Navy, forest green and holiday red velvet are gorgeous this time around and have just the right amount of glitter and shimmer to keep you from washing away. While velor jumpsuits are somewhat specific, that doesn’t mean there aren’t options for you to find your style within the category. There are so many different sleeve designs, from strapless to spaghetti straps or even halter and necklines, from darling to wrap to plunging. There are even velvet jumpsuits with cute cutouts if you want to show off some skin this holiday season. A velvet jumpsuit with a pair of rocker heels is the perfect outfit for a boss lady.
Shop this look at Express for $70.80.
Dummy collars/cows
I’m not going to pretend that mock collars and cowl necks are a hot new trend. Heck, I had a cowl neck sweater in high school, but they’re making a bigger comeback. As someone who always felt smothered by turtlenecks, mock collars and cowl necks were the perfect compromise. Just to clarify, mock collars are like turtlenecks but aren’t as tall and sit closer to your collarbone. Cowl necks have the same amount of fabric as turtlenecks one way, but are looser and wrap around your neck much like a scarf. Speaking of scarves, these two options save you from having to carry an extra garment in the winter if your neck gets cold. Mock and cowl necks are common in sweaters, but they’re not the only option if you’re looking to embrace this trend. There are trendy high neck bodysuits or even high neck t-shirts that are incredibly versatile and can spruce up an outfit without distracting from the rest of the elements.
Shop this look at american eagle for $29.95.
|
Sources
2/ https://badgerherald.com/artsetc/2022/12/09/six-must-try-holiday-fashion-trends/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Six Must-Have Clothing Trends for the Holidays The Badger Herald
- Rana Sanaullah calls Imran Khan fraudulent after DailyMail apologizes to PM
- Huma Qureshi on Bollywood salary disparity: ‘It’s very wrong’
- Content ideas can reach Google Search Console
- A design for the new Cedar Hill Middle School has been revealed
- PM Modi to skip annual summit with Putin over nuclear weapons threat to Ukraine, report says
- JournalismJobs.com – Job Listing – Business, Arts and Entertainment, and Government Journalist
- Why the cricket in Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro is not called Japie
- Trump lawyers in Washington court for hearing on DOJ contempt claim
- Imperial delusions | eKathimerini.com
- London leads the way in rent growth across the UK amidst a cost-of-living crisis.
- CELINE Winter 2023 Women’s Collection Show