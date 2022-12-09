Six Must-Have Clothing Trends for the Holidays The Badger Herald

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year. Well maybe not everyone, but it’s a time of binge drinking in the name of freebies, generosity, and freezing weather that makes you wonder why you keep living in Wisconsin. If you haven’t figured it out, I’m talking about the holiday season. Despite my pessimistic statements above, I enjoy the holiday season for several reasons. No school to begin with, cheesy holiday movies that make you think it’s all just fishing, seeing a family you haven’t seen in a long time, and the best reason why holiday fashion. Here are my picks for this holiday season’s must-have fashion trends.

Shirts

It’s a shirt. (Cue pillow fart song). It’s a jacket. It’s a sleeve. Yes, that’s what they’re called. Shirts are all the rage these days with everyone and their grandmas wearing them. The shirts combine both the comfort and look of a good old fashioned flannel shirt with the warmth of a jacket. These wardrobe staples save you the hassle of finding additional outerwear components to keep you warm. On the contrary, they allow you to flaunt your perfect outfit without being covered up by a clumsy parka or puffer jacket. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and styles with cropped, oversized, and cropped cuts. They’re also incredibly versatile in that you can pair them with literally any jeans, leggings, leather pants, or even sweatpants.

Shop this look at Abercrombie and Fitch for $120.

Sweater Vests

Before leaving this article, listen to me on this one. I’m not talking about those prep school uniform vests that five-year-old boys wear. I’m talking about cuties that you can pair with collared or high neck long sleeves. If you’re really daring and ready to embrace the cold Wisconsin winters, you can wear them alone. These also come in a variety of styles and patterns. There’s the cropped look but also the oversized fit if that floats your boat. Obviously there’s the traditional argyle print, but there are also lots of other cute prints like flowers, fair isle or my favourite, houndstooth.

Shop this look at Nordström for $41.70.

Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Don’t argue with me on this one. Ugly holiday sweaters will never go out of style this season of course. These tacky, garish and beautiful creations are your only chance to embrace your inner weirdo and no one can laugh at you for it. Ugly holiday sweaters come in an endless number of styles, so you can really find the one that speaks to your inner soul. For example, the one I have has a stuffed reindeer sticking out of it, and I love it. So if you see someone walking down State St. with a reindeer sticking out of their shirt, be sure to say hello. When in doubt about what to wear to a holiday party, you can wear these sweaters no questions asked.

Shop this look at Kohls for $30.

Festive Matching Sets

Matching sets have made a comeback in the past couple of years. While there are many varieties, the ones I’m talking about are specifically for the holiday season. Matching sets mean you don’t have to choose a top and bottom separately. If you’re someone who really loves to dress up for the holiday season, there are gorgeous sequin top and midi skirt or trouser sets in holiday colors. If you’re someone who’s more understated with their style, don’t worry, I’ve got something for you too. Matching sets come in cute combinations of ribbed sweaters with long sleeve tops and midi or mini skirts or fitted crop tops with wide leg pants. If you want to go really crazy and look super put together, there are even three-piece sets with a tank top and skirt and a cute cardigan. And if you’re someone who prefers to stay for the holidays, I have something for you too. Several retailers sell matching comfy and cozy sets with a sweatshirt and joggers or sweaters and baggy pants that you can wear around the house as pajamas or wear without being accused of being in pajamas.

Shop this look at Abercrombie and Fitch for $42.

Shop this look at Abercrombie and Fitch for $70.

Velvet Jumpsuits

Velvet is the signature material of the holidays, and I’m not complaining about it because 98% of the time, velvet is quite comfortable. I firmly believe that you can never go wrong with a good combination. Although the functionality of going to the toilet is limited, they are still fashionable pieces. Navy, forest green and holiday red velvet are gorgeous this time around and have just the right amount of glitter and shimmer to keep you from washing away. While velor jumpsuits are somewhat specific, that doesn’t mean there aren’t options for you to find your style within the category. There are so many different sleeve designs, from strapless to spaghetti straps or even halter and necklines, from darling to wrap to plunging. There are even velvet jumpsuits with cute cutouts if you want to show off some skin this holiday season. A velvet jumpsuit with a pair of rocker heels is the perfect outfit for a boss lady.

Shop this look at Express for $70.80.

Dummy collars/cows

I’m not going to pretend that mock collars and cowl necks are a hot new trend. Heck, I had a cowl neck sweater in high school, but they’re making a bigger comeback. As someone who always felt smothered by turtlenecks, mock collars and cowl necks were the perfect compromise. Just to clarify, mock collars are like turtlenecks but aren’t as tall and sit closer to your collarbone. Cowl necks have the same amount of fabric as turtlenecks one way, but are looser and wrap around your neck much like a scarf. Speaking of scarves, these two options save you from having to carry an extra garment in the winter if your neck gets cold. Mock and cowl necks are common in sweaters, but they’re not the only option if you’re looking to embrace this trend. There are trendy high neck bodysuits or even high neck t-shirts that are incredibly versatile and can spruce up an outfit without distracting from the rest of the elements.

Shop this look at american eagle for $29.95.