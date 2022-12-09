Al Roker returns home after second hospital stay





Al Roker is back home! TODAY’s meteorologist shared on his instagram on December 8 that he returned from the hospital after spending several days under medical care. House! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, doctors, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers, Al wrote alongside a slideshow that included a smiling photo of himself wearing his SUNY Oswego clothes at home . There’s also a photo of him with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and another cute shot of him, Roberts and his daughter Leila. The comments section is filled with a multitude of messages of support and joy from fans and friends sharing how happy they are that he is in great shape. Her post came hours after she shared a photo of the view from her hospital room. In the post, he shared his hopes of returning home. “Hope you get home soon, but when your spirit gets a little weak you can see this and recharge,” her photo captioned. “God bless you all for all the prayers and best wishes for me and my family.” Al was first admitted to hospital with blood clots last month. His health scare forced him to skip the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. He was released from the hospital on November 24, just in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family. Alright, this is my version of a Thanksgiving parade getting ready to leave the hospital,he saidin his Instagram video as he exited the building. It’s time to blow up that taco stand. Woo-hoo! However, Al later returned to the hospital and also missed the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. Throughout it all, his family TODAY has sent their love and support. Hoda Kotb said on Dec. 1 TODAY that “we all wish Al was with us” at the tree lighting ceremony, before sharing that Al was under surveillance again “due to complications”. He is resting and his doctors are watching him closely. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, support and well wishes.”

