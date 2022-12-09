The 8 Best Winter Dress Trends of 2022 to Try This Season

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue from this item and commissions when you purchase something.

Wearing a dress in winter is just as dazzling if not more so than in summer. It also helps that the majority of the cold months are centered around the holidays, which means evening wear (and dresses!) are in full swing. Like any other wardrobe essential, you probably already have a must-have dress or two in your arsenal, but why not give in to the trends this time around and shop these 8 styles of winter dresses that go with so many others?

The 8 best winter dress trends of 2022 range from standout knit dresses that offer both coverage and elegance, to luxe leather dresses to complement any nice boot, and even velvety numbers that ensure any what a place on the best-dressed guest list this holiday season. Top of our list, however, are dresses from Nensi Dojaka, Christopher Esber and Staud who dare to bare all. Dojaka, whose SS23 show caused a sartorial sensation, single-handedly shed light on the trend towards total success. It also doesn’t hurt that Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the cut-out style. If you fear the heat, layer up a fabulous winter coat. Trendy red dresses were another trending dress style this season, and ones from Laquan Smith, Zara and Mara Hoffman stand out. For the more minimalist minds, there are new takes on your classic LBD thanks to Cos, Reformation and Totme. Whether you choose to go covered in sequins or adorned with feathers on your next holiday soiree, party dresses from 16Arlington, HVN and Rixo have you covered.

Whatever dress you stumble upon this winter, it’s sure to stand out. Below are the top 8 winter dress trends of 2022 to try (and buy!) right now.

Notable knit dresses

A standout knit dress is a winter wardrobe staple season after season and for a reason. At the top of our shopping list is this color block number from & Other Stories. Sweater dresses from Proenza Schouler and LouLou Studio are like your favorite striped sweater, only better. Acashmere Chlo’s turtleneck dress goes perfectly from the streets to the slopes, while knit dresses from Remain Birger Christensen and Lisa Yang are just as appropriate for après-ski.

& Other Stories patterned wool midi dress LouLou Studio Alby cable-knit merino wool and cashmere-blend midi dress

Remain Birger Christensen off-the-shoulder ribbed-knit maxi dress Long turtleneck dress in wool and cashmere blend with embroidery Chlo

Proenza Schouler striped ribbed-knit midi dress Lisa Yang Nette whipstitched ribbed cashmere midi dress

Little black dresses (midi)

Like your trusty LBD, but with a little more to offer, these little black midi dresses deliver every time. The minimalist approach is perfect for everyday but can be just as dazzling for evenings. Bodycon strappy dresses from Reformation and Loewe will soon be staples in your wardrobe, as will this shirt dress from Cos. Off-the-shoulder midis from H&M, Totme and Ulla Johnson have a particular edge.

Totme strapless dupioni midi dress Reformation Provence cutout lace and silk-charmeuse midi dress

H&M Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress Loewe one-shoulder asymmetric embellished stretch-crepe and satin maxi dress

Cos Gathered Midi Shirt Dress Ulla Johnson Fiorella one-shoulder gathered cotton-poplin midi dress

Perfect evening dresses

The best part of the cold season? The many holiday parties, of course. This winter, find perfect evening dresses covered in sequins or adorned with feathers from Valentino, HVN and Zara. The Rixos metallic midi dress will pair effortlessly with a pair of sheer tights and heeled sandals, while the LoveShackFancys candy pink mini dress is a complete look in itself.

HVN Elisa bow-embellished feather-embellished silk midi dress LoveShackFancy Lightning sequined stretch-jersey mini dress

Zara open back sequin knit dress Valentino feather-embellished wool and silk-blend mini dress

16Arlington Sequined Solaria Midi Dress Rixo Daisy open-back sequined tulle midi dress

Red dresses that cause a stir

Bold red dresses first dominated SS23 runways and now retailers have taken notice. Nothing stands out like a solid red dress this holiday season, and those from Laquan Smith, Staud and Gabriela Hearst are sure to secure you a spot on the best-dressed list. Solace London’s sleek strapless dress just needs some dazzling jewelry to take it to the next level, while ruched midis from Zara and Mara Hoffman add that extra go-va-voom on their own.

Mara Hoffman Mereba midi dress in organic cotton poplin and popcorn jersey

LaQuan Smith Off Shoulder Midi Dress Gabriela Hearst Shar off-the-shoulder merino-blend knit dress

Solace London Bysha strapless stretch-crepe maxi dress

Daring dresses

Cut-out dresses have become famous this fall and winter thanks to British designer Nensi Dojaka, whose Spring/Summer 23 show caused a stir. (It also doesn’t hurt that Hailey Bieber is a fan of the style). Christopher Esber is equally known for his daring dresses, while those of Ganni and Staud are perhaps less expected but all the more welcome. Coperni and Magel Coronel’s jewel-cut dresses are perfect for evenings.

Nensi Dojaka one-shoulder sheer-panelled midi dress Staud Prismatic asymmetric cutout ribbed-knit maxi dress

Coperni embellished cutout stretch-jersey maxi dress Dress Maygel Coronel Erica

Ganni embellished hemp midi dress Christopher Esber Cutout cotton-blend knit maxi dress

Luxury leather dresses

Luxury leather robes not only offer style, but also warmth and coverage. There’s a festive mini dress for parties courtesy of Nanushka and delightful day dresses from Cos, Jonathan Simkhai and Chlo. New versions of the slip dress come from Proenza Schouler White Label and Staud.

Jonathan Simkhai Mara vegan leather wrap-effect midi dress Staud Sketching cutout faux leather midi dress

Chlo paneled leather midi dress Proenza Schouler White Label paneled pleated faux leather dress

Nanushka Halli Vegan Leather Belted Mini Shirt Dress Cos belted leather midi shirt dress

Very velvet dresses

While a dress with sequins or feather fringe can be perfect for the holiday season, a velvety number is ideal for more daytime occasions, for example a festive brunch. One-shoulder velvet maxis from Des_Phemmes and Bernadette pair exceptionally well with swept-back hair and an earring, while an embellished off-the-shoulder midi dress from Saloni needs no extra attention. Pink picks from Reformation and Alex Perry are super sweet styles, and you can never go wrong with a beautiful black dress like this one from Ganni.

Bernadette Danielle one-shoulder bow-embellished velvet gown Asymmetric long dress in embroidered velvet Des_Phemmes

Reformation Salamanca Velvet Midi Dress Alex Perry Payton strapless velvet midi dress

Saloni Clementine off-the-shoulder embellished velvet midi dress Ganni puff-sleeve velvet maxi dress

The leopard lover’s dress

Take a walk on the wild side this winter in a leopard print dress. Wear figure-hugging Mango, Saint Laurent and Paco Rabanne dresses with a simple heeled sandal and The Atticos mini dress with a high boot. Rixo and Proenza Schouler’s leopard print dresses will fit perfectly under any on-trend coat this season, say a shearling number or fabulous faux fur?

Rixo Angelina open-back leopard-print silk-crepe and chiffon midi dress Leopard-print crepe de chine midi dress Proenza Schouler

Paco Rabanne embellished leopard-print satin maxi dress