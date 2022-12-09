The 10 biggest fashion moments of 2022

If fashion is an expression of the times we live in, this year’s greatest moments tell the story of a tumultuous world. The war in Ukraine, rising anti-Semitism and child exploitation have all found their way into fashion news, editorials and business in 2022. Of course, there have also been moments of empowerment and levity: Rihanna redefined maternity clothes with bold, festive looks; Julia Fox became an avant-garde fashion star; and 90s model Linda Evangelista made a triumphant return to the catwalks.

Here are the 10 biggest fashion moments this year.

Rihanna is a game changer for maternity clothes

When cultural force – and future Super Bowl performer – Rihanna announced her pregnancy earlier this year, she announced the news with a photo that showed her walking in New York City alongside fellow A$AP Rocky in a Chanel vintage hot pink down jacket. jacket, her baby bump artfully exposed. The moment set the tone for a quarter of jaw-dropping maternity looks, with Rihanna favoring revealing, high-fashion ensembles that centered her growing bump. From a sheer black dress worn over lingerie at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week in March to an endless array of crop tops, bandeaus and low-rise bottoms that not only bared but also celebrated her midriff, Rihanna rewrote the rules. of motherhood. , one look at a time.

Read more: Rihanna on building a beauty empire: ‘I will push the limits of this industry’

Julia Fox becomes an avant-garde muse

As a longtime New York artist and star of Uncut Gems, Julia Fox was not without recognition before this year, but after starting a brief but highly publicized relationship with Kanye West (who now goes by the name Ye) in early 2022, she reached a level of viral fame. When Fox appeared on Ye’s arm at Paris Fashion Week in February wearing dramatic black eyeliner and denim and leather looks to match the rapper, she went from local celebrity to international fashion muse. and avant-garde. The romance was short-lived, but Fox has since rebranded herself as a fashion agent of chaos with bold, unconventional, and often gravity-defying outfits (she recently worked with a friend to create a set from little more than fallen leaves, resin and chains). While her sartorial leanings can sometimes be shocking, she’s also proven to be relatable and entertaining online, becoming a TikTok voice of the moment with DIY videos, confessionals, and endearing comments.

The ubiquitous Miu Miu miniskirt helps mark “the end of BBL”

If there was a gaze that dominated the two red carpets and editorials this year it was Miu Miu’s Y2K-esque miniskirt, a deconstructed – and very petite – version of the pleated schoolgirl staple. The skirt was ubiquitous in 2022, appearing in high fashion series like Nicole Kidman’s vanity lounge cover shoot and on the streets during fashion month. And like most great fashion moments, the skirt was more than a skirt. The low-slung micro-mini styling seemed to herald a broader return to the aesthetics of the early years, a time when “heroine chic” or “ultra-skinny” were seen as viable trends. This message was underscored when Miu Miu performed a short film at the end of the Spring/Summer ’22 fashion show in October 2021, where the skirt debuted, which poked fun at the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Gigi Hadid and More Models Donate Fashion Week Earnings to Ukraine

“those who suffer” in Ukraine and those affected by the war in Palestine. While other models, as Vittoria Cerretti, Kaia Gerber and Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadidalso followed the example of Arganaraz, it was Gigi Hadid’s post on social media that made the most headlines: vogue covered her announcement in an Instagram post, but then deleted mention of her feelings about Palestine from the caption and then added it back, being criticized at every step. When the magazine returned Hadid’s language on Palestine to the post, it included editor’s note: “We’ve updated this caption to accurately reflect Gigi Hadid’s statement about her gift.”

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala

For this year’s Met Gala, whose theme was “American Fashion,” Kim Kardashian paid tribute to an American icon, Marilyn Monroe, by wearing the nude, bejeweled dress the actor wore to sing “Happy Birthday” at the President John F. Kennedy. in 1962. The dress, a form-fitting column dress inspired by a sketch by Bob Mackie for costume designer Jean Louis, was custom-made for Monroe and loaned to Kardashian by Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, which has won the dress at auction in 2016 with a bid of $4.8 million, making it the most expensive dress ever sold at auction. Kardashian’s decision to wear the dress was controversial. Some criticized her for daring to wear such a historically significant piece and risk damaging the dress, while others disputed the reality TV star’s proud admission that she had been on a diet and lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit in, arguing that her behavior encouraged unhealthy ideals of beauty.

Read more: Kim Kardashian Revisits American History Wearing Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Dress at the Met Gala

Linda Evangelista returns to the catwalks for the first time in 15 years

Supermodel Linda Evangelista made her triumphant return to the Fendi catwalk in New York in September 2022, her first fashion show appearance in 15 years. Evangelista, one of the original ‘supers’ whose editorial and catwalk presence defined the golden age of modeling in the 1990s, had made headlines in recent years after revealing that a cosmetic procedure had left her, in her own words, “brutally disfigured.” Evangelista’s appearance on the catwalk was greeted with a standing ovation from Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss. It wasn’t her only foray into fashion this year; she also appeared on the cover of British vogueSeptember issue.

Bella Hadid steals the show at Paris Fashion Week with a spray dress

Bella Hadid caused a stir at Paris Fashion Week this fall when, in a jaw-dropping finale for the Coperni show, she had a dress sprayed on her body – a moment many interpreted as a tribute to the Spring 1999 Alexander McQueen show where model Shalom Harlow’s white dress was spray painted by robots. Coperni’s stunt began with Hadid, clad only in a thong, standing still as designers hand-sprayed her body with Fabrican, a patented spray-on fabric. After applying a few layers, the material formed a dress, which the designers fashioned by cutting a slit and shaping the bodice into an off-the-shoulder shape. According to Coperni, the Fabrican dress is washable and reusable (if you have Hadid’s exact measurements), but can also be put back in its original solution bottle to regenerate.

Ye wields hate speech on his Yeezy S9 show

Ye is no stranger to controversy, but this year the polarizing musician and designer has crossed lines that have had serious consequences. At Paris Fashion Week this fall, Ye held a surprise show for his Yeezy S9 collection where he showed off shirts bearing a white supremacist phrase that the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have classified as hate speech. While the collection was criticized, it was Ye’s attack on vogue editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on social media, after sharing a criticism of her decision to make the shirts, which sparked furor. A few days later, on social media and in interviews, Ye made a series of anti-Semitic comments that not only led to the end of his relationship with voguebut also collaborations and partnerships with companies like Balenciaga, Gap and Adidas.

Alessandro Michele leaves Gucci amid wave of industry shakeups

In one of the most shocking industry announcements of the year, Gucci shared that creative director Alessandro Michele will no longer lead the brand after nearly 20 years at the company and seven at the helm. Michele’s fantastical, logo-heavy style has redefined and refreshed the luxury house’s heritage, making it a go-to choice for stars like Harry Styles, Lana del Rey and Jared Leto. He spearheaded the brand’s hugely profitable revival for parent company Kering, whose revenue nearly quadrupled between 2015 and 2019, Michele’s first years as creative director; Gucci worldwide turnover has outperformed other Kering Group brands, including Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, in each year of Michele’s leadership. Her exit wasn’t the only shake-up in fashion leadership; this year, key players Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci quit and Raf Simons shuttered his eponymous label, underscoring an industry-wide sense of volatility.

Read more: The Gucci effect

Balenciaga sparks outrage with advertising campaigns

Balenciaga, a brand that thrived on controversy under defiant creative director Demna, has gone too far. The fashion house, which sent out models dressed as refugees with luxury leather trash bags and did high fashion riffs on items like Ikea’s $0.99 shopping bag and merchandise Bernie Sanders campaign manager, is implicated in the scandal. The controversy began in November after Balenciaga launched an ad campaign featuring children holding teddy bear-shaped handbags dressed in BDSM gear and another with images of documents related to pornography laws. childish. Both campaigns sparked calls for accountability as well as conspiracy theories suggesting Balenciaga was promoting the exploitation of children. Chief Executive Cedric Charbit and Demna each released statements apologizing for the footage. “I would like to personally apologize for the poor artistic choice of concept for the gift campaign with the children and I take my responsibility”, Demna wrote on Instagram. “It was inappropriate for children to promote items that had nothing to do with them.”

More must-reads from TIME

Write to Cady Lang at [email protected]