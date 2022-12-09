Elizabeth Hurley recalls ‘extraordinary’ reaction to black Versace safety pin dress almost 30 years later





Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant attend the premiere of ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’. (Photo by Michael Stephens – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Elizabeth Hurley recalls how “extraordinary” the reaction to her wearing Versace’s black and gold safety pin dress was almost 30 years after she wore it. The British model, actress and designer reflected on the iconic red carpet moment at the film’s premiere in 1994 Four weddings and a funeral, which she attended with her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant. Jaws came across the revealing black dress detailed with cutouts seemingly held together by gold safety pins, however, Hurley herself hadn’t anticipated such a response. Hurley attends the film’s after-premiere party in 1994. (Photo: Getty Images) “Hugh and I lived together in a tiny one-bedroom apartment with no full-length mirror, so I hadn’t even seen the [full] dress until I see it in the papers the next day,” she said. Variety. “I had only seen him from the waist down.” Hurley went on to explain that she and Grant were just “actors at work” at the time and hadn’t been used to the level of recognition that came from the event. “People also didn’t know his movie was going to be a big hit,” she said. “We were completely and utterly ignorant. So the next day when the newspapers went crazy, both about the film and, oddly, about my dress, it was very surprising to both of us in every way. But of course, we are both very grateful for these two things that are happening.” Now 57 and still attracting so much attention, Hurley recalled how different her life had been back then. “I didn’t have a hairdresser or a makeup artist, I didn’t have a handbag, I didn’t have shoes,” she said. “We had nothing. We had nothing.” She seemingly has it all now as she continues to act, advocate for breast cancer awareness and delight fans and followers with her social media presence. She even posted a few Versace looks on Instagram in honor of her 57th birthday. “Having a Versace moment,” she wrote. Well-being, parenthood, body image and more: discover the who behind the whoo with the Yahoo Life newsletter. register here.

