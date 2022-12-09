[Untitled]: Fashion has no labels

With clothes strewn across her bedroom floor and paint splatters still drying on her now one-of-a-kind jeans, Lawson Rudd prepared to debut her new art exhibit.

Rudd works at the thing itself, a one-of-a-kind boutique in the Malibu Country Mart. She said the store’s merchandise inspired her to make some of her clothes more unique by often adding her own designs to the clothes to give them a story.

I think it’s a really effective way to stand out when you’re wearing something that really looks like you, or you’re wearing something that you made or added style to, Rudd said.

Whether it’s sewing together an old pair of jeans and a quilt into a like-new denim jacket or sketching on canvas sneakers, creativity knows no bounds when it comes to fashion design, Rudd said.

Fashion is more than clothes draping over people’s bodies, it tells a story, brings people together and expresses creativity in a way that everyone interprets differently. Fashion has less to do with what people see and more with creating it, Rudd said. Designers Yoni Atias and Omer Barnea said they agreed.

Fashion is rooted in craftsmanship,” Barnea said. “It came from this person who was interested in the making of clothes and the techniques that enable the construction and the foundation of making clothes, which became this great industry that we now call the fashion industry.”

The art of design

As owners of Attachmentsa clothing brand focused on innovation and raising awareness of social issues, Atias and Barnea said they have joined forces to create pieces that push boundaries.

A big thing we like to focus on through each collection is learning new, innovative ways to sew with techniques we didn’t know before, Atias said.

Growing up in a family of musicians, Atias said he always wanted a creative career. Barnea, on the other hand, was interested in engineering, which he said made them a perfect design team, both style-conscious and technically-minded.

One of their recent collections deviated from the norm, they said, with a mix of materials they didn’t usually sew together.

It was based on climbing gear, and the materials we used were like nylons and then spandex and ribs, and a lot of very, you know, unique fabric combinations that you don’t really see people with work hand in hand, says Atias.

Atias and Barnea said their new collection, The worst generation, focused on the reinvention of a men’s suit. During the process of creating the costumes, they learned about the intricacies of crafting what many consider basic clothing.

Senior Justin Selva naturally gravitates towards original styles. When people create something that uniquely suits them, he said it feels like watching the evolution of a work of art.

I even see people on TikTok making their own stuff out of something they buy randomly, Selva said. People love creativity, people love to be inspired by visuals, and it’s something that I think is a very visual basic art form of the human body.

A mission of Atias, Atias said, is to make people feel like every piece of clothing is made specifically for them.

People can really fall in love with the techniques that make a piece of clothing simple, or how someone feels when it fits well, Atias said.

The story of a garment begins at its conception, Barnea said. The art of drawing a design on a blank paper or using a needle and thread on a sample is when a designer begins to discover the meaning of a garment, he said, and how he wants that others feel when they wear it.

We want people to relate to our clothes, Barnea said.

It’s easy in these early stages of design to think about mass production and consumption more than the intent behind a design, Barnea said.

We’re not here to chase trends and try to sell as many clothes as possible, Barnea said. We want to inspire people to take a second look at things and get them to think more deeply about the world around them.

The art of a fashion show

Runways, red carpets and events like the Met Gala show the art of fashion and design, Selva said.

Attachments’ fashion shows follow a narrative style. Those in attendance are going to have an experience, not just a visit, Barnea said.

For us, that’s what a fashion show is about telling a story, Barnea said.

The latest attachment show highlighted the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, Barnea said. The venue, runway and models embodied what it is like to be homeless, and Barnea and Atias said they wanted to shock the audience.

The contrast between what attendees thought they were seeing at a luxury and exclusive fashion show and what they got reality and unrest was meant to show the impact that the homelessness crisis continues to have. have on the city where many people live in a bubble and ignore it.

It kind of encompasses the whole idea that even in LA people think of California and LA as Beverly Hills, Hollywood, the land of celebrities and the rich, Barnea said. So [they] come here, and that’s what you see more homeless people than rich people or celebrities or whatever you want to call it. So we really wanted to raise awareness of that.

Atias said a catwalk, or any fashion presentation, should provide insight and nuance into fashion.

We want people to feel like there’s a development in our brand and to see it unfold, Atias said.

They put a lot of thought into every element of a show, Barnea said through the seams on the clothes, the lighting in the room or the personalities of the models.

We love to create, Barnea said. We like to tell a story. We love choreography [of a fashion show], you know. We spend months and months handcrafting each garment and selecting the design that we think would suit it best and coordinating the colors, then opting for makeup to really highlight the story.

Selva said fashion-focused events inspire those looking for style ideas and also celebrate the designers behind the work.

There isn’t just one meaning to the word fashion, Selva said. The Met Gala was a good example of a genre, there’s a theme, but everyone always looks different.

With an eye for technique, Atias said he wanted Met Gala or red carpet fashion to put more emphasis on crafting the clothes.

The know-how is definitely there, Atias said. It takes someone who understands the construction of clothing to form these shapes, you know, and to make them wearable.

The art of styling

Selva said her favorite part of every day is getting ready. It’s a time when he feels he can give people a glimpse of who he is through the style of the clothes on his body.

When I create an outfit, I focus on something that has to stand out first, Selva said. I think about what will make my outfit stand out, whether it’s the pants, whether it’s a patterned shirt, I focus on something that will catch your eye.

Art is about thinking outside the box and turning your imagination into something tangible, Selva said, and fashion has allowed her to do just that.

I think it’s really cool to mix it up a bit and see what really works for you and realize that it doesn’t all have to be gender-based or anything like that,” Selva said. The clothes don’t have to have a gender color or the pattern doesn’t have a gender.

Atias and Barnea said Attachments focuses on the idea of ​​creating cohesive yet smart looks from materials or styles that traditionally wouldn’t go together.

Attachments are about looking for those individual beauties in people, clothes and materials, Barnea said.

Rudd said she didn’t have a one-size-fits-all approach to dressing, but the process was a creative outlet for her. She said styling her outfits isn’t necessarily an easy process, but it’s fun.

I just tried, tried, tried, tried, tried, Rudd said. My closet is always a mess after I get ready.

Rudd and Selva express themselves artistically by reusing wearables. Selva said he often buys an oversized shirt and cuts it to fit him perfectly.

Both Rudd and Selva said they enjoy shopping for unconventional clothing such as statement pieces made up of materials that would otherwise have been discarded as it brings their outfits to life.

No one else will understand this outfit the way I do, and I love it,” Rudd said.

