Woman reveals she was ‘DRESS-CODED’ at Disney World for wearing a halter top and asked to CHANGE

A woman has revealed she was coded by ‘the happiest place on earth’ after sporting a halter top which Disney apparently called ‘inappropriate’.

Jordyn Graemeof New Jersey, claimed she received a “free T-shirt” at Disney after flaunting a blue handkerchief top that was too revealing for theme park regulations.

In a viral clip, which has amassed more than four million views, the University of Massachusetts student revealed she was flagged for violating park policy at Disney World in Orlando.

“When you get a dress code at Disney,” read the caption of the incident which saw Jordyn given a free Disney t-shirt to cover up.

As she showed off her supposedly risque outfit — which included a baggy top, denim shorts and a black handbag — she said, “Disney doesn’t like backs, I guess.”

The softball player hasn’t revealed why she has a dress code, however, in its guidelines, Disney World says, “We reserve the right to refuse admission or remove anyone wearing attire we deem inappropriate. or attire that could negatively affect the experience of other customers.’

The rules also note that the park has the right to refuse or request those wearing unsafe clothing — such as “excessively torn clothing or loose clothing that may drag on the floor and create a potential tripping hazard — to change”.

And although she couldn’t parade through the park in her seemingly inappropriate outfit, she was given a free t-shirt to change into – which costs $20 according to the receipt Jordyn showed in the clip – which, according to she was the silver lining to it all.

In the past, a Florida woman also wondered what “the happiest place in the world” thought was appropriate after being dressed at the park.

Florida Woman Says Her Revealing Black Crop Top Has Her ‘Dress Code’ at Disney World

Tori Cannella, 23, was visiting the Magic Kingdom in Orlando in a pair of denim shorts and a black cropped top when an employee informed her it was against the park’s dress code.

And as with the Jordyn incident, the park employee brought Tori to the gift shop and gave her a free Walt Disney World t-shirt to wear instead.

“So yes, I just experienced the dress code at Disney,” she wrote in her video, which has been viewed 6.6 million times in just three days.

“I mean, I kind of agree with them watching this video,” she added.

In the clip, she zooms in on her outfit, which consists of denim shorts with a silver chain belt.

She wears a long-sleeved black crop top, which falls at her waist and only closes with two ties in the front.

Although Tori admitted that her outfit might not be the most appropriate outfit for a theme park, she noted in the comments that the employee who pointed out her cropped top “wasn’t very nice to about it,” suggesting she might have been “in a bad mood’ or maybe ‘I got it’ for her.

Users claimed there was nothing wrong with her top, while others questioned why the student wore the revealing top at a theme park

And while Tori conceded, Jordyn doesn’t seem to back down on her outfit choices as users agreed there was nothing wrong with her top, while others couldn’t defend the student and went explained that she shouldn’t be wearing the top to begin with.

One user said, “I’m on Disney’s side on this. It’s a family park, expect to wear it to the nightclubs. You were pretty though.

Another user added, “Bruh you act like Disney isn’t 5000 degrees. In August his shirt was nice and weather appropriate.” [Sic]

‘Wear a risque outfit to Disney to get a free shirt. Thanks baby! The back of your back is ridiculous, sorry they won’t let you do you,” one user wrote.

“Who wears this in a playpen?” asked another user.