Step Up Your Winter Fashion With Zara’s 17 Best Style Gifts

Ask any fashion-forward woman where she got her outfit, and chances are the answer is Zara. From edgy street style to boho-chic designs, looks from international retailers are always in style. But the widespread popularity is a blessing and a curse. In a given city, there are almost as many Zara stores as Starbucks stores! So it’s not easy to stand out when everyone’s wearing the same clothes (it’s like an actual Who Wore It Better? storyline).

Instead of buying identical items, why not buy similar styles elsewhere? We searched high and low for pretty pieces at an affordable price. If you’re on the hunt for a holiday gift for your favorite fashionista, then you’ll definitely want to check out these 17 fabulous finds that are all under the radar!

1. This striped sweater with side slits is almost a duplicate of a designer brand! A customer gushed, Literally love it! Fits just like the picture! I got the stripped black and white and it’s perfect! Super wide sleeves and thick fabric, soft but not fluffy. 10/10 for sure just $36!

2. Available in eight colors, this double-breasted wool coat is a daily essential! Shoppers say this flattering layering piece is luxurious and pricey just $60!

3. Chunky lug-soled boots are all the rage right now! And these embossed Chelsea boots are the definition of comfy-chic originally $79, now just $67!

4. This mini vegan leather handbag is the perfect size for a night out on the town! And you have all the colors of the rainbow to choose from, originally $80, now only $64!

5. Were obsessed with these vegan leather leggings! They are stretchy and elegant at the same time. Elevate your loungewear by pairing these leggings with a fair oversized sweater $44!

6. Little black slippers! These pointed toe ankle boots belong to every closet just $54!

seven. This lace button up top is one of the most beautiful blouses we have ever seen! One reviewer echoed our sentiment: I’m in love with this top! So perfect for parties and so many different ways to wear it! Leather pants or skirt, colored pants, jeans, etc. ! You need it in your closet! just $56!

8. Paint the town red in this gorgeous strapless jumpsuit! Branded for the holidays, this look will wrap you in red Kelly Clarkson just $66!

9. Faux leather weather! Associate this vegan leather miniskirt with a bodysuit, a blouse or a sweater for a fair evening $36!

ten. What happens when you mix a cozy sweater and a warm coat? You have this amazing hybrid, a cozy knit jacket with a double-breasted look just $62!

11. Get ready to meet your new must-have sweater! This slightly cropped cowl neck sweater is a fall and winter staple. As one buyer said, it’s comfy and cute and goes with everything $56!

12. Say hello to the holiday season with this sultry one shoulder ruched midi dress! This dress is blowing all over the LBDs out of the water just $59!

13. These high waisted vegan leather pants are an absolute wardrobe essential! A lookalike of the popular Aritzia Melina pants but for a fair fraction of the price $58!

14. Silky! This satin midi dress with gathered waist and draped neckline is a no-brainer for any special occasion just $60!

15. Have we found the ultimate fall/winter sweater dress? This brown and black striped knit dress with long sleeves and a tight fit is ideal for cold weather. Just add above-the-knee boots or slippers, and you’re ready to go. $58!

16. This high neck bodysuit is a high base! One reviewer reported: The fabric is super stretchy so it’s like a hug, it hugs my body and also sucks my belly in a bit which makes me feel just slim $28!

17. Featuring a wide bodice and puff sleeves, this oversized hoodie takes street style to the next level $74!

