Celine holds her first in-person fashion show since the pandemic





Lockdowns, social distancing and the wearing of masks may be largely a thing of the past, but the effects of the global pandemic continue to be felt around the world. Example: the Parisian fashion house Céline has just organized its first IRL show since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic. Courtney Cox and Cindy Crawford attend Celine at The Wiltern Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images For the past few seasons, as the rest of the industry has returned to busy Fashion Week schedules and ultra-glitzy events, the Hedi Slimane-led brand has unveiled its new collections online with digital shows, without an audience or artistic films shot on the Côte d’Azur. So it was only fitting that Celine put on one of her brightest, star-studded shows to date to mark her official entry into the post-pandemic era. courtesy celine Held on December 8 at the iconic Los Angeles landmark, The Wiltern, Celine’s Winter 23 show was a suitably glamorous affair. The Art Deco-style theater was decked out in flashing lights worthy of Hollywood, with a stellar front row featuring Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Courtney Cox and Emma Roberts, and models Kaia Gerber and Dree Hemingway on the runway. courtesy celine courtesy celine And the collection itself? A tribute to the “Indian age” through some classic Hollywood references. Think shimmering gold mini-dresses and sequined dresses alongside Parisian indie-chick interpretations of classic LA starlet looks from the year 2000: super skinny leather pants paired with boots, blazers, blackout sunglasses and the signature it-girl bras pop to show off the bag of the moment. Kaia Gerber walks for Celine Frazer HarrisonGetty Images Clementine Jackson

digital fashion editor

Clementina Jackson is ELLE UK’s Acting Digital Fashion Editor, covering everything from celebrity style and industry news to the latest trends.

