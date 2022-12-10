Tia Mowry wears blazer dress and boots at Revolve’s Winterland – Footwear News





Tia Mowry had a standout fashion moment while attending the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles last night. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up store with 1,000 guests and plenty of stars, including Natalia Bryant, Winnie Harlow and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. For the occasion, the “Sister, Sister” actress wore a black Cinq à Sept blazer dress. The sophisticated piece featured a double-breasted closure with sequin-embellished sleeves.

Tia Mowry attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images To accessorize, Mowry opted for gold jewelry with a set of chunky rings, a link chain with a crescent moon pendant and an amethyst crystal necklace. She also added her oversized hoop earrings. Related Mowry kept her dark brown hair in an elegant waterfall style down the back of her dress, complimenting her bold makeup which featured a dark smokey eye and nude lip.

Tia Mowry attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images The actress completed the look by donning a pair of black thigh high boots. The suede shoes featured a fitted look with an almond toe. The boots were supported by a square heel at least 2 inches high. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, waders most often stop at mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses with high slits or very tight pants.

Zoom on Tia Mowry’s boots. CREDIT: Getty Images Mowry is known to have an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in a sweatshirt or working on her tableware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall ankle boots or white sneakers. If she makes an appearance on the red carpet, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like these crystal-embellished pumps or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Aperlai to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman. The ‘Twitches’ actress recently turned to bright colors when she was seen on the streets of West Hollywood in a bright pink dress and long wool coat after dining at Catch Steak with a friend. PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s most glamorous fashion moments over the years

