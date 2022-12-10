REI Sale: Get Up To 30% Off All Top Outdoor Brands





DS Holiday Warm Up Sale is going on, and whether you use it as a reason to start your holiday shopping or wrap it up, there are a ton of great deals going on, with winter clothing, gear and more up to 30 % off now through December 19. Consider a quick register to become a member of the REI cooperative it’s essentially free right now if you plan on shopping at REI in the future. Here’s what to do: Add a $30 lifetime subscription to your cart with your $50 purchase, and you’ll be emailed a $30 bonus card to use on your next purchase (this promotion lasts until December 31). This membership gives you access to deeper discounts and lifetime bonus sales, and now that it’s virtually free, it’s a no-brainer if you have any purchases coming your way. But back to the Holiday Warm Up Sale. We’ve rounded up a ton of deals across men’s, women’s and kids’ sections, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, there’s a discount below for you to check out. Read on for some of our favorite picks, then shop the rest of the sale at REI. Materials and gifts

$90 $67 to REI REI The ever-popular Herschels backpack is on sale, this time in classic black with a maroon background (and a 15-inch laptop pocket inside). It’s made from 100% recycled outer fabric and lining for extra environmental credit too. $30 $22 at REI REI You may know them as your least favorite station during bootcamp, but there’s no denying that they give you a great toning session. (They’re thin enough to pack for hotel room workouts as well). $50 $37 to REI REI Add some texture to your hiking outfit with this fuzzy hat designed to protect you from UV rays and featuring a sleek shallow peak. $45 $31 to REI REI Turkish beach towels are much easier to pack and much quicker to try on than their terrycloth counterparts, and this quiet one sports sandy stripes to get you in the beach spirit even when you’re stressed. $70 $42 to REI REI Pretty enough to enlist in the kitchen when you’re not camping (and perfect for open flames when you are), this cast iron skillet comes with a handy rarity: a lid. $60 $42 to REI REI Cozy up for weekend hikes or an afternoon on the couch with these fleece pants. They also work great as a base layer under shell pants for more adventurous conditions outdoors. $249 $160 at REI REI Stay warm this winter in this sleek black puffer jacket, which eliminates puffy layers in favor of a more streamlined silhouette. $160 $128 to REI REI These oyster-colored cowhide leather gloves are warm enough to keep happy Alaskan customers’ hands warm during a cold winter, and the price is indicative of the quality. Maybe skip the handwork in these, but for a bit of everyday luxury, this is a perfect pair. $99 $49 to REI REI You’ve been seeing more and more flared athletic pants lately, and this pilates- or weekend-ready pair comes in a cabernet that goes really well with any neutral of the moment. $69 Starting at $51 at REI REI The classic duck boot, cheerfully reinvented with a convenient side zipper. $499 $400 to REI REI These red snow pants make a statement against a white background and snow pants are much easier to handle than bibs. $199 $139 to REI REI This minimalist jacket comes in an icy silvery purple but it’s plenty warm, thanks to down panels covering the parts of you that get coldest. It’s perfect for running or outdoor training camps, even in cold weather. $280 $195 to REI REI The famous North Faces ThermoBall parka is on sale and also 30% off. $129 $95 to REI REI This fuzzy fleece is on sale in all colors from black and camel to deep blue or forest green, each with a black border. $69 $48 to REI REI These puffy slippers are perfect for chilly mornings involving a cup of coffee or a hot toddy after a day of skiing. They have traction when you need to take out the trash, but are super warm inside, thanks to top-notch insulation. $65 $49 to REI REI Show your love for your favorite national nature getaways with this sweatshirt in a gorgeous navy or kelly green.

