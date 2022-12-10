Hedi Slimane Rekindles L.A. Romance With Celine’s Nostalgic Show





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. After a five-year stay during which he decamped to Paris and Saint-Tropez, Hedi Slimane returned in force this week to the City of Angels with the Célines Fall/Winter 2023 show and an accompanying rock concert. For Céline, the first physical broadcast format since before the pandemic, Slimane did not come to play. The concert included live performances from Iggy Pop, The Strokes and Interpol, as well as a DJ set from The Kills. His show represented all the codes that Slimane created for himself during a 30-year career that spanned creative stints at the helm of Dior Homme, Saint Laurent and for five years, Céline. It reminded us acutely that Slimane threaded a needle in his career between his creative desires and his employment by houses bearing the names of other designers. Slimane has never had an eponymous label and has over the years denied rumors that he had any intention or desire to launch one. Celine AW23. Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Instead, he basically created his own brand under other people’s names. The labels on the clothes may not say Slimane, but he inscribed his codes in the houses that employed him: the dark and skinny suits of Dior Homme are now in the DNA of Céline, owned by LVMH, as well than Saint Laurent, owned by Kering. Likewise, flowing hooded capes, baby doll dresses, rock-n-roll stripes, four-pocket military jackets, and pinched-toe high-heeled boots for men and women. These Slimane codes were filled in on his Los Angeles track. If ever Slimane went out with an eponymous brand, this nostalgic collection would surely be the basis. As a Fall/Winter collection, it was shown as far back in the calendar as ever, leading up to Paris Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week by nearly three months. About 1,500 guests, including snowboarder Shawn White and Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, thronged the Wiltern Theater, a colorful Art Deco landmark that opened in 1931.

