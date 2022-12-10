NJ woman ‘dressed’ at Disney World for overly revealing shirt





A young Monmouth County woman has been trending on social media after Disney World staff reported her bandana-style shirt was inappropriate for the ‘family-friendly’ theme park. Jordyn Grame shared the experience with TikTok, prompting many reactions. Among the commenters, one person wrote “But Ariel can wear shells”. #the world of Disney #disney #dress code #fyp @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways – The Backyardigans The Manalapan native is a current softball player at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, according to her social media accounts. She said she was given a “free” Disney-branded t-shirt instead. NJ woman gets dress code reported at Disney World (JordynGraime via TikTok) 2 NJ woman gets dress code reported at Disney World (JordynGraime via TikTok) 2 According to theme park website“Disney reserves the right to refuse admission or remove anyone wearing attire deemed inappropriate or attire that may adversely affect the experience of other guests.” “Appropriate attire, including shoes and shirts, should be worn at all times. The parks are a relaxed, family-friendly environment. Ensuring the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In this spirit, we ask that you exercise discretion and common sense. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks – and which may result in denial of admission – includes, but is not limited to: 👚 Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics 👚 Excessively Ripped Clothes 👚 Clothing that inherently exposes excessive skin that may be considered inappropriate for a home environment 👚 Clothes that touch or drag on the ground 👚 Multi-layered garments are searched upon entry 👚 Objectionable Tattoos The park also offers costume costumes and masks that cannot be worn by guests 14 or older – except for specific Halloween and Christmas events. Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at [email protected] Click here to contact an editor about a comment or correction for this story. 50 Most Popular Restaurant Chains in America YouGov surveyed the country’s most popular restaurant brands, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context for the findings. Read on to browse the wide and varied variety of American restaurants. You might even find a favorite or two. Groups that broke up in 2022 Sadly, these bands either announced a breakup, went on indefinite hiatus, or went their separate ways altogether in 2022. WATCH: See how much gas it cost the year you started driving To learn more about how gas prices have changed over the years, Stacker calculated the cost of a gallon of gas for each of the last 84 years. Using Bureau of Labor Statistics data (published April 2020), we analyzed the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline from 1976 to 2020 as well as the consumer price index (CPI) for regular unleaded gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year. Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover how much a gallon cost when you first started driving. 25 real crime scenes: what do they look like today? Below, find out where 25 of history’s most infamous crimes took place and what these locations are used for today. (If they remained standing.)

