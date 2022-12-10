Fashion
Jill Martin launched a Shop The Scenes x TODAY clothing collection
TODAY contributor Jill Martin stopped by this morning to talk about her brand, Shop the Scenes, and her latest release: a limited-edition TODAY holiday collection featuring comfy tees, tracksuit sets, hats and more, all centered around the show.
“I’m so proud to work [at TODAY], and I feel so honored every time I go through the turnstile and I don’t mean in a corny way I really feel like that,” Martin told Shop TODAY. “We’re family, and we have so many extended family members. I wanted to release something very exclusive, it’s a limited edition…for our hardcore fans, who want to be part of our family, wear what we wear and live the way we live.” she says, for many of the correspondents and presenters when they’re off the air, it’s sweaty (they’re like us!)
Keep scrolling to shop new items Shop The Scenes Holiday Collection TODAYas seen on the show, as well as selections from the brand’s other ranges.
Shop The Scenes Holiday Collection TODAY
Shop The Scenes TODAY Mid Wash Denim Jacket
Martin says this denim jacket is a “year-round item.” It features a relaxed fit and TODAY logos with metallic detailing on the front and back, so you can show your love for your “favorite morning show with pride,” she said.
Shop The Scenes TODAY Women’s Classic Cotton T-Shirt
All three t-shirts in the collection feature fun sayings, like ‘Chill TODAY’, ‘Grateful TODAY’ and ‘Happy TODAY’, so you can show off your mood with your t-shirt.
And according to Martin, the style options for these t-shirts are virtually endless. “I’ve worn them to bed, I’ve worn them with sweatpants, on the show,” she said. She also said she dressed up the t-shirts by wearing them under a blazer with jeans and heels. “I love the idea of wearing a t-shirt under a blazer, I think it gives it that relaxed elegance that everyone is looking for,” she said.
Shop The Scenes TODAY Vintage Rainbow Fleece Sweatshirt
Shop The Scenes TODAY Vintage Rainbow Fleece Jogger
“I based myself [the collection] about how I felt, as a viewer, I would like,” Martin said. “So what do I want to be cozy and comfortable in for the holidays? How do I want to wake up and watch my favorite morning show? Sportswear has exploded since the pandemic, and we all want to be comfortable and cozy but also chic.”
This vintage style tracksuit set features a colorful logo and stripes on the arm and leg. You can get the pieces in gray, navy or white colors.
Shop The Scenes TODAY Happy TODAY Unisex Fleece Sweatshirt
Buy The Scenes TODAY Unisex Fleece Joggers Happy TODAY
Start your day off right with this wellness sweatshirt set! The fleece set is perfect for lazy days at home or chilly nights at a friend’s house. The best part? It’s unisex! So you can take one for your partner, your father or your son!
Shop The Scenes TODAY Rainbow Logo Cotton Canvas Tote
While all of the items in the new collection will make the perfect gifts for any avid TODAY Show watcher in your life, the bags are perfect because they can be both a gift. and a fun way to wrap a bigger gift, she says. Not only will they be so excited as soon as they see their gift, but they’ll also love that the reusable bag holds all of their essentials.
Trucker cap embroidered with The Scenes TODAY logo
Baseball cap embroidered with The Scenes TODAY logo
These embroidered hats are perfect for bad hair days, sunny mornings, and basically any casual outing on your schedule. They come in two styles, a classic baseball cap or a trendy trucker version.
What is Shop The Scenes?
If you’ve ever paused a movie trying to figure out where the main character’s sweater came from or whether that fictional fashion label from your favorite TV show was real, Martin’s Shop the Scenes line is just that. which you need.
“How many times has someone watched a show and thought, ‘I want this’ or ‘I want this’, and then you feverishly googled it and you can’t find it. And there’s frustration and friction,” Martin told us. “I thought, why not make it less friction, easier for the customer, and you can get the genuine product you see on the show you want?”
Martin has therefore teamed up with “Yellowstone” production company 101 Studios to launch Shop The Scenes, a retail site that allows customers to purchase fashion and home items that have been featured or inspired by their favorite shows.
Since debuting earlier this season, the brand has released lines themed around popular shows “Yellowstone” and “Emily in Paris,” so viewers can now pop a bottle of Champré sparkling wine where to wear Beth Dutton’s wedding coat while watching their favorite characters.
Shop Scenes’ “Yellowstone” Collection
Shop The Scenes Dutton For Governor Classic T-Shirt
This exclusive t-shirt will get the vote of any “Yellowstone” fan! According to the brand, the shirt is pre-washed with additional fabric softeners to give it that comfortable, lived-in feel.
Shop The Scenes Westward Ho Rodeo Coffee Cup and Saucer
“People want to dine like a Dutton,” Martin said, and this set will let you do just that. Taken straight from the screen, the cup and saucer feature a rodeo motif. They are also designed to be microwave, dishwasher and oven safe.
The Scenes Got Stuff Authentic YDR Trucker Cap
You can channel Jimmy, Tate and Ethan with this authentic Yellowstone Dutton Ranch trucker cap. It comes in four colors, so you can get one for yourself and another for your binge buddy.
Buy The Scenes Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Hoodie
Stay warm while watching the latest episodes with this hoodie. It comes in a range of sizes, from X-small to 3X-large.
Shop The Scenes Collection “Emily in Paris”
Shop The Scenes Pierre Cadault Paint Splatter Hacci Sweatshirt
Did you find yourself wishing you could rock an original Pierre Cadault piece after watching the show? Now you basically can! The brand claims this sweatshirt is “so soft, you may never want to take it off again.”
Chez Lavaux Unisex Jersey Tee
Rep the local hot spot with this t-shirt inspired by Gabriel’s restaurant on the show.
Buy The Scenes Champre Spray It Don’t Say It Hacci Sweatshirt
You’ll be ready to pop some bubbles and curl up on the couch (or hang out with friends) in this sweatshirt! It comes in three colors and there is even matching sweatpantsso you can rock the whole thing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/shop/shop-scenes-jill-martin-today-holiday-collection-t274365
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jill Martin launched a Shop The Scenes x TODAY clothing collection
- The report points to the rise of antibiotic resistance in human bacterial infections and the need for better data
- Java on alert after series of earthquakes – Saturday, December 10, 2022
- Trump’s Lesson: Character Matters
- Ex-England cricketer Gary Ballance signs 2-year deal with Zimbabwe cricket after release from Yorkshire contract
- House Republicans are ready for a doomsday scenario
- Cozy Earth Online Warehouse Sale 2022: Save on Loungewear, Bedding and More
- Xi Jinping and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sign strategic partnership agreement
- The Bern Convention asks the Albanian government to stop the construction of Vlora airport – Release
- Eagles and Jackrabbits meet on Saturday afternoon
- Yoga makes muscles flexible for people with high blood pressure
- US Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema becomes independent | Political news