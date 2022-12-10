Fashion
Laura Haddock flaunts her incredible figure in a skimpy white sequin dress
Laura Haddock wowed in a white sequin dress as she attended the world premiere of Netflix’s The Recruit in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The actress, 37, looked sensational as she walked the carpet in the shimmering number – contrasted by a black shoulder strap.
Pairing the look with chic black heels, the White Lines star flaunted her leggy figure by adding a few inches to her frame.
Elegant:Laura Haddock wowed in a white sequin dress as she attended the world premiere of Netflix’s The Recruit in Los Angeles on Thursday
The off-white floor-length dress perfectly complimented her light features as she waltzed into the event.
She also accessorized with a dazzling pair of coordinating earrings.
Laura caused a storm on the red carpet as she flashed a sultry look at the cameras before changing it to flash her Hollywood smile.
Laura, who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, had her brown tresses styled into a low ponytail with strands falling down each side.
Stunning: Laura posed up a storm on the red carpet as she gave the cameras a sultry look before changing it to flash her Hollywood smile
Sultry: The actress, 37, looked sensational as she walked the carpet in the glittering number – contrasted by a black shoulder strap
Flash a smile: Laura, who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, had her brown tresses styled in a low ponytail with locks falling on each side
The beauty kept her makeup subtle but bright, with a nude lip and a soft brown smokey eye.
Posing alongside co-stars Noah Centineo and Fivel Stewart, the trio burst out laughing as the cameras flashed.
Staring Noah, The Recruit – which will launch on the streaming platform on December 16 – follows a rookie CIA lawyer embroiled in a massive international conflict.
Relaxed but bold: The beauty kept her makeup subtle but bright, with a bare lip and a soft brown smokey eye
Laura made headlines in July last year when it was reported that she was dating her White Lines co-star Tom Rhys Harries, 28.
Sources have claimed the couple struck up a romantic relationship while filming the Netflix drama, which told a sordid tale of drugs and murder on the island of Ibiza.
A source told The Sun on Sunday at the time: “The couple have spent a lot of time together in London and are really in love.
“They’ve been hanging out a lot and can’t wait to shoot another series together.
Crack a smile: Posing alongside co-stars Noah Centineo and Fivel Stewart, the trio burst out laughing as the cameras flashed
Ready for release: Staring Noah, The Recruit – which will launch on the streaming platform on December 16 – follows a rookie CIA lawyer embroiled in a massive international conflict
“She has introduced Tom to all her friends and sees a future with him despite being seven years older.”
MailOnline contacted representatives for Laura and Tom for comment at the time. It is not known if they are still a couple.
The relationship came after Laura split from husband Sam Claflin in August 2019 after six years of marriage.
Laura married The Hunger Games star Sam, 35, in 2013, and they share son Pip, five, and daughter Margot, three. They separated in August 2019.
Headlines: It was reported in July last year that Laura had started dating her White Lines co-star Tom Rhys Harries, 28 (right), after the couple played siblings at the ‘screen
Sam confirmed the split on Instagram, writing: ‘Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and deep respect for each other as we continue to raise our family together.
‘We won’t comment on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. We both x.’
The pair first met in 2011 at an audition and claimed it was love at first sight, with the Peaky Blinders star saying he knew he wanted to marry ‘perfect’ Laura at the time where he saw her.
More: Laura was previously married to The Hunger Games star Sam Claflin, 35, and they share son Pip, five, and daughter Margot, three. They separated in August 2019 after six years of marriage. Photographed together in September 2018
