Cinque Stephens Records Career High In Men’s Basketballs 8th Consecutive Victory





The Violets continue their undefeated season with a 98-62 win over York College on Wednesday, December 7.

The NYU men’s basketball team earned their eighth straight win, this time against York College on Wednesday, December 7. (Courtesy of NYU Athletics)

The NYU men’s basketball team edged the CUNY York College Cardinals in a 98-62 victory on Wednesday, December 7. The victory was fueled by a career-high 27 points from junior combo guard Cinque Stephens. The Violets also hit a program-high 22 3-pointers, which broke the single-game record set earlier this season. The Violets got off to a good start, with 58 points and 15 3-pointers made in the first half. The shot from beyond the arc did not surprise the team members, however. In the depth chart, from one to 15, we have shooters,” sophomore goaltender Zay Freeney said. Our best shot is one that’s wide open, and we have plenty of open threes. While the first half was a display of attacking power, the second was all about defending the team. The Violets held the Cardinals to just 32.14 percent shooting from the field and 12.50 percent from the 3-point line. The team’s biggest lead came with the final bucket of the game, with a lay-up from winger John Beattie, which extended the advantage to 36 points with just 47 seconds left. Stephens made eight 3-pointers the most of any Violette this season. His continued improvement is a sign that the team is heading in the right direction. He had a great night filming, Freeney said. It definitely carried us over a few stretches. He was a big factor in tonight’s win, and he will be a big factor throughout the season. The Violets continue their unbeaten season and move to 8-0 in their 2022-23 campaign. They will next play Hunter College at home on Saturday, December 10. Contact Pablo Ocariz at [email protected]

