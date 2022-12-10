This week in black fashion





With the end of 2022 near and difficult, the last days of the fourth quarter have been the focus of fashion collaborations and drops that we have seen this week. The highs and lows of fashion last week have us wondering if something good will happen next week, and low and behold, we have a few things to celebrate and tell you. From inside the mind of Samual Ross to streetwear maven Melody Ehsani, all the news is worth knowing. Take a look at some great things to keep on your radar as Christmas draws ever closer. A Cold Wall X Dr. Martens British designer Samual Ross, known for his incredible eye, has just announced a collaboration with Dr. Martens. He innovates signature boots with his play on light and shadow. The front zipper, layers and the face of the campaign being poet and artist Wilson Oryema really make us want to buy a pair. Chanel at Dakar Fashion Week The French fashion house had its first show in Africa. Now, that’s no small feat, as we’ve seen show after show quite similar and underwhelming. This time the colors were more vibrant and the twill gave a new vibe. The Métiers d’art fair was simply magical. Savage Fenty X DJ Khaled Now, this one is crazy, we know that, but how can you not love it at the same time? Famous lingerie brand Riris collaborating with DJ and producer DJ Khaled is the highlight of this week’s fashion news. Menswear brands keep growing more and more, and we love to see it. Aleali Mays Made WORLDWIDE New colorway Fashion girl Aleali Mays athleisure line Made WORLDWIDE is the place to go for casual basics, and now we have another colorway in an earthy shade of green. Foot Locker X Melody Ehsani The queen of streetwear is back with another collab, and this time with Footlocker, and it’s not just sneakers but clothes and accessories full of vibrant colors and tons of patterns. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foot Locker Women (@footlockerwomen) SZA X Crocs Last but not least, two of our favorites have come together. Ahead of SZA’s new album, her collaboration with Crocs is probably the second best thing to happen this week after her album. Classic clogs have a fun denim patchwork look with gallows!

