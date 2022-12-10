Twinkle Lights: Dress up your home for any occasion

Celebrate all year round with permanent lights. Photo by Walter Tychnowicz / Postmedia

Content of the article It was the light before Christmas or for that matter, any other special occasion.

Content of the article And all around the house, lights are now twinkling in ways they may never have twinkled before, as Edmonton homeowners, and even some builders, are ditching decorative string lights for a permanent alternative.

Content of the article Permanent lighting options are becoming very popular, said Steven Knight of Five Star Holiday Decor Inc. It’s very interesting to see how quickly the company has gone from temporarily setting up and taking down your Christmas lights. to a permanent. will be there forever. Knight, whose title is creator of solutions and opportunities, talks about a lighting system, often hard-wired in the home, which sees the installation of commercial-grade LED lights along the roof line, in the soffit or fascia, so that they remain permanently in place.

Content of the article Since 2020 customer sentiment has shifted very strongly from homeowners wanting a set up and take down service (decorative lighting) to wanting something they can have 365 days a year and they can have their home lit for a match Oilers or St. Patricks Day or Valentine’s Day or just a random Tuesday when the kids want to play with a color and they want to do something fun at home, Knight said. It’s become incredibly popular and it’s starting to get to a place where it’s almost as popular as the temporary (lighting) deals we have for residences. Once installed, the price varies depending on the size of the home, but will likely start at $2,500 for a typical single family home up to $6,000 for larger homes, the homeowner ends up with a lighting system that provides 16 million different color options as the user can control the brightness, color and animation aspects of the system.

Run through an app, the choices are as simple as a red and green design for Christmas or orange and blue when your Edmonton Oilers are playing. Others are more complex.

Content of the article They’re very low-key, says Knight. You don’t notice them until they’re on. Success with Rohit For permanent lighting, it is not only Christmas, Diwali, Hanukkah, New Year or other holidays. Rohit, a real estate developer with its own homebuilding arm, has used strings of white Christmas lights year-round on show homes in new communities to give prominence to show home parades. These white lights, said Kelsey Siemens, Acting Director of Sales and Marketing, Rohit Land Development, are popular. When it’s time to sell the show homes as a new community matures, home builders find that buyers of these show homes tend to want these string lights included as part of the purchase. Five Star, which has worked with Rohit, approached Rohit earlier this year to install permanent lighting. After an initial refusal, Rohit finally chose him at Kinglet Gardens in northwest Edmonton.

Content of the article Around the start of this year, we made the decision that we had a bunch of new projects coming up and we wanted to do something new, something a little different, Siemens said, noting that with permanent lighting on some of its show homes, it could do more for its home shows. We just thought it gave us a lot more flexibility, and ultimately when the builder goes to sell that house, they have that added value of those permanent Christmas lights, Siemens said. Rohit, who has more Edmonton-area communities coming online in 2023, said he’ll likely move forward with additional permanent lighting installations on show homes there. It’s time to celebrate For Grace Fleming, you could say it was a light bulb moment when she decided to cut the cord.

Content of the article She and her family go out of their way to light up the exterior of their Glenora home for the holidays and love that her new permanent lights are energy efficient, designed for the cold Five Star uses a Canadian manufacturer, Celebright, whose system are designed to withstand Canadian winters and are waterproof. Plus I don’t need to have someone running up and down the ladder every year, turning on the lights, taking

down, bending the gutters, she said, adding that she also doesn’t have to worry about her husband going up or down the ladder or if it’s brutally cold or windy these days -the. Fleming, who is related to Knight, said it wasn’t a slam dunk that she was going to go for the permanent lights. Well at first I have to say because I’m a traditional woman I really wanted traditional lighting but then when I saw the application of Celebright lights and all the different possibilities for them and their environmental impact , I was sold,” Fleming said. In the long term, the investment is worth it.

