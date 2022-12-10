According to Céline Winter 2023, Hedi Slimane really wants it to be 2006





Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE Last year, Hedi Slimane made the headlines for eschewing skinny jeans — a longtime signature of her design aesthetic — for baggy on Celine’s Spring 2022 menswear show. Well, that didn’t last long. Slimane seems to have completely regressed to an aesthetic that he helped popularize during the Dior Homme stint (2001 to 2007) which made him a fashion star. And after experiencing the dazzling Celine Winter 2023 women’s show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Thursday night, I too feel like I’m regressing. The Y2K resurgence has been strong for a while now, so somehow we all knew where the fashion nostalgia train was headed next. We have seen the signs. But something about seeing all those hipster trends from circa 2006 parade down a catwalk – black skinny jeans, ultra-thin scarves, band jackets, low belts on dresses and tunics, moto boots, fedora hats on unbrushed hair , large, belted handbags worn exclusively in the crook of the models’ arms – was almost too much to handle. Scroll to continue It didn’t help that, in Slimane fashion, seemingly countless iterations of the same outfit paraded down the runway, and the soundtrack was just “Hello Operator” by The White Stripes, playing over and over for the whole show. Celine has always been one of fashion’s more understated brands, but there was nothing subtle about the way Slimane chose to bring this aesthetic to life. Then there was the name of the collection: Age of Indianness. Maybe Slimane has been counting the days until the trend cycle returns and he could go back to dressing his extremely young and skinny models (yes, that still hasn’t changed) like Kate Moss and Pete Doherty. in Glastonbury, but some of us may not be ready to go back. For me, these outfits literally bring back memories of college roommates stealing my clothes, my hair smelling of cigarettes, overdrawn bank accounts, painful insecurity, an unhealthy obsession with being thin, and trying too hard to be cool. . But maybe today’s youngsters – like the after-party guests who rushed to the floor en masse for mosh while The Strokes played their aughties hits and popped analog cigarettes outside between sets (Interpol and Iggy Pop also performed) – yearn for a sleaze indie era all their own. I guess it wasn’t everything bad the first time, even without a budget for Celine. Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Céline Winter 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Céline Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

