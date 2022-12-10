Fossil Group adds head of beauty and fashion to its board » Dallas Innovates





Fossil Group Inc. announced the addition of respected beauty and fashion executive Suzanne (Susie) Coulter to its Board of Directors, increasing the size of the Board to eight members, including seven independent directors. The Richardson-based Fossil Group is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. “Susie’s immense retail experience, from corporate leadership and entrepreneurship to more specific expertise in retail strategy, operations, merchandising and supply chain, will be invaluable. for our Board of Directors,” said Kosta N. Kartsotis, President and CEO of Fossil Group. in a report. “We look forward to her joining our Board of Directors and the impact her decades of experience in retail, fashion and beauty will have on the Fossil Group business.” Coulter brings nearly 25 years of leadership in the retail, beauty and fashion industries to the Fossil Group, the company said. Coulter is the founder and CEO of Arq Botanics, a personal care company that develops and sells all-natural health and beauty products. She sits on the board of directors of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., where she chairs the environmental, social and governance committee. Prior to founding Arq Botanics, Coulter held executive positions at Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Ralph Lauren Corp. Join the list.

