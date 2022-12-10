Reese Witherspoon, 46, looks festive in a green Christmas dress from her Draper James line

Reese Witherspoon was spotted in a new Draper James Christmas dress on her social media pages on Friday.

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked ready for hot chocolate and a fireplace as she posed by a barn in Nashville in her green and black dress.

This comes after news broke that there would be a sequel to his 1999 hit film Election.

She looks great in green: Reese Witherspoon was spotted in a new Draper James Christmas dress on her social media pages on Friday. The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked ready for hot chocolate and a fireplace as she posed by a barn in her green and black dress

In the new image, the star flashed her toned legs as she grinned from ear to ear.

“Sometimes a smile is all you need. Plaid and more holiday looks thanks to the RSVP Draper James Holiday Collection,” reads the caption.

The dress was from her Draper James fashion and accessories line which was so successful it is now worth over $300 million.

Christmas marks the spot: Witherspoon was already modeling a new Christmas dress as she flashed her toned legs in October

Similar look! In 2020, the red carpet luminary was seen in a red and blue plaid dress while on the porch of a brick house

Reese – whose next film is Your Place Or Mine starring Ashton Kutcher – looked chic in the red tartan dress in October.

The dress cut to the knees and had a V-shaped collar with a tied sash cut around her slender waist.

The Morning Show actress added black high heels.

The Big Little Lies star perched on a wooden barn door in a rustic setting where a Christmas wreath hung.

The caption on his Draper James Instagram page read: ‘What will @reesewitherspoon be wearing this holiday? All in the new Elle Plaid, a new tartan with a hint of pink, named after one of her most beloved film roles. #news #djlovesplaid.’

The producer is known to introduce a Christmas line every year.

Gift vouchers: In 2020, the Oscar-winning beauty was seen wearing a festive red and black plaid dress as she posed in front of several wrapped gifts

In 2020, she wore another plaid dress and she hawked a bag.

Her dress was also Draper James and sells for $135 online; earrings are $68.

‘LIMITEDEDITION Reeses Holiday Mini Bag As a little holiday gift for Reese, we’ve created the cutest metallic mini shoulder bag and made some extras for you too. Available while supplies last,” he said on his Draper James Instagram account.

Comfortable for the snow: In 2020, she was also seen in a jumper with matching hat, gloves and scarf

“I started this business to honor my Southern heritage and especially my grandparents who were and still are the biggest influences in my life,” she said.

“These are my grandmother, Dorothea Draper and my grandfather, William James Witherspoon,” Reese shared on the site.

“My grandparents taught me everything I know about the graceful life in the South.

“From them I learned to dress and act like a lady, to be proud of my home, to reach out to help a neighbor, and to always invite everyone for a visit.”

It comes after a sequel to the cult classic dark comedy Election was announced with Witherspoon returning as the overly ambitious Tracy Flick.

The next film, Tracy Flick Can’t Win, will follow the former student body president winner into adulthood and try to climb to the top again, according to Deadline. Paramount Pictures has announced that the project will be heading to its Paramount+ streamer.

Witherspoon will return to play Tracy and will also serve as a producer on the project alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Alexander Payne, who directed the original 1999 film, will also return as director.

Vote Tracy! A sequel to cult comedy Election is in the works with Witherspoon returning as the overly ambitious role of Tracy Flick

Curveball: Matthew Broderick played social studies teacher Jim McAllister, who resents Tracy and tries to thwart her chances of victory behind the scenes

The film, like its predecessor, is based on Tom Perrotta’s novel. Perrotta, who published Election in 1998, recently published Tracy Flick Can’t Win, which follows Tracy in her forties as a hard-working high school vice-principal seeking the job of principal.

But, like her high school election, she faces hurdles in getting the promotion.

“As she considers the past, Tracy becomes aware of the storm clouds brewing in the present. Is she really a shoo-in for the main job? Is the superintendent plotting against her “Why does the school board chairman’s wife try so hard to be his friend? And why can she never get what she deserves,” reads a description of the book.

The original film starred Reese as the overachiever Tracy, candidate for student body president against high school jock Paul Metzler (Chris Klein) and his sister Tammy Metzler, played by Jessica Campbell, who died at age 38 in 2020 .

Class act! The original film starred Reese as the overachiever Tracy, a candidate for student body president against high school jock Paul Metzler (Chris Klein) and his sister Tammy Metzler (late Jessica Campbell).

But social studies teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) resents Tracy and tries to thwart her chances of victory behind the scenes.

Despite Jim’s connivance, Tracy ends up winning the election and goes on to do bigger things while Jim ends up suffering the consequences of his interference.

While the film bombed at the box office, it received rave reviews and currently holds a 92% tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

Recalling Reese’s performance, author Perrotta said EO in 2019: “I’ve only been on set once, but seeing Reese Witherspoon vibrating with energy, you just felt it when you saw her.”

“There is something incredible happening here. Twenty years later, it is still this emblematic representation of a female politician that has become something of a watchword in today’s culture.

Reese has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars since playing Tracy Flick.

She achieved superstar status after Legally Blonde, and in 2006 won an Oscar for Walk The Line. She now stars alongside Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show.