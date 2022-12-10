Efri the 200 years British rule could not change the way the Indians dressed. What is change he, however, has been the opening of missionary schools, where children and teachers were introduced to European-style shirts, pants, coats and ties. The second major event was the opening of the Suez Canal, which reduced travel time to England. So many Indians, including royalty and wealthy business families, started traveling at the UK and acquireD wardrobes much like the British.

English tailoring was highly valued and for many Indian visitors the first stop in London was the boutiques of Savile Row to order their bespoke wool and linen suits. Descendants of Indian royalty and business families have kept an eye on developments in British fashion and they have observed that high-end tailoring is key to dressing well, said fifth-generation owner Mayank Mohan of Mohanlal Sons, a men’s clothing and tailoring establishment. Operating since 1881.

At that time, the British had a prescribed standard of dress for each activity, whether it be official dinners, official appointments, sports or horse horse riding. So, Visiting Indians Britain should order multiple sets of various types of combinations.

Over time, tailoring for Indian customers of the the upper crust was such a bargain that many British tailoring establishments opened stores in the Indian capital and some hill stations that used to be the summer fashion capitals of India.

Change to full English dress

One of tailoring’s most famous landmarks was Trevillion & Clark, a men’s design house established by Mrs and Mr Clark in 1881 in Mussoorie.

Indian men have taken timid steps towards British clothing style first adopting overcoats and waistcoats over their Indian clothing, as kurtas and churidar. As raised furniture like desks and chairs were introduced into homes, we became more comfortable with formal trousers and adopted the full western silhouette. At the beginning of the 20e century, many Indian men began to wear full English attire, including accessories like hats, pocket squares, socks and shoes, Mayank said, showing photographs of Clothes cuts and fashions popular in the 1910s.

Bespoke outfitters and sewing units like Trevillion & Clark have had to pay the utmost attention to the smallest details. Adopting the latest cut, guaranteeing fabrics with complementary fall, double stitching in imported threads and fashionable buttons in gold, silver, porcelain and ivory.

India had a 4,000-year-old history of producing mainly cotton textiles. And came the industrial revolution where large quantities could be made at much lower costs thanks to modern looms and spinning techniques. Indians have started adopting European fabrics, styles and colors, Mayank Mohan said. At first, European manufacturers mainly produced woolen fabrics, which became very popular for bespoke men’s suits. For shirts, the most expensive silk came from France and those that cost a little less came from Japan, China and Bukhara. Tailoring boutiques like Trevillion & Clark stocked a variety of imported materials for winter and summer suitsMayank added.

To begin with, the men wore large dark suits in black, gray and brown shades. But then came checks and stripes. These were exclusively imported articles, and therefore they were Dear. Lahore later became a center for the weaving of English checks and plaids inat woolen cloth.

Inclination for matrimonial affairs

A seam store, a photography studio, a shoe store and a watch store in one row on the road to the commercial center of Mussoorie became a hub for men’s shopping and attracted many Europeans as well as wealthy Indians. The whos who of the British society as good as the Indian high society visited the Trevillion & Clark boutique. From Jawaharlal Nehru to Nawab of Pataudi, Clarks was a fashion staple. But like the At the time of independence, Mrs. and Mr. Clark decided to leave India around 1947 and began to look for buyers for their establishments.

The Puranchand Agarwal family were based in Meerut, but they also owned a lots of land in Mussoorie. The extended family owned various shops, movie theaters and homes in this hill station. My great-grandfather Lala Mohanlal i knew that Trevillion & Clark had an excellent brand image and a loyal clientele and then it would be a good buy, said Mayank Mohan.

The company changed hands and for a long time there was not much change in the mode of operation. Howeverlegacy only gets you so far before you have to reinvent yourself if you want to develop your Company.

Mohanlal Sons made a fresh start by being one of the first sewing units to manufacture western coats for women. While men’s fashion had changed enormously to become After Westernized, women in India stuck to the Indian silhouette of the saree and salwar kameez until the 1960s. But slowly young women turned to western cuts and a mix of fashions became popular. It was largely cotton clothing in the summer seasonbut during the winter Indian women actively turned towards western coats and jackets.

With their extensive experience in men’s wool materials and cuts, Mohanlal Sons could quickly fill the void. Instead of dull black and brown, they created women’s coats in resplendent colors of rich red, lush green and ripe burgundy, with embellishments on the sleeves and cuffs. They created a choice of necklaces as well chelsea, notched, winged, funnel, mandarin and peter pan to match a variety of women’s short and long coat cuts that can be worn with western and indian garments.

One day, the Mayans’ grandfather, Manmohan Agarwal, came to the store and was told that the police had sealed the all of Connaught Place Market. Traffic on all sides was cut off and no customers were allowed to enter the area. Everyone was puzzled and thought there might have been a bomb threat or a terror threatens. Minutes later, then Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga walked into the shop to buy some coats. Those were days when the civil war was still In progress and the Sri Lankan President was on a state visit to Delhi. She’d taken some time off after hectic diplomatic talks to buy herself some coats.

The fashion industry is cyclical in nature. Trends that seem to have faded are making a comeback. The same seems to have happened at Mohanlal Sons. They were one of the first stores to initiate a change in male wardrobe of long coats or a lot towards the British way of dressing.

But now driven by the marriage affair, their pillar is still long sherwanisethnic kurtas, pajamasand wedding turbans. The new luxury items are again to be had the best fabrics with 60-160 thread count, fine Zardozi or silk fabric, and craftsmanship of Dana, nalki, the sea, zarisequins and reason.

Men today do not hesitate to experience with colors, and it is now common for grooms to wear mustard, lilac or even peach, which were previously strictly reserved for women.

The big Indian wedding led to a new boom in their business. There is only one business in India that is recession proof, the wedding business. So we perched firmly on the wedding cart, Mayank said with a smile, showing a recent photo of a grandfather, father and the pairing of the groom in wine-colored ashkans from his studio.

This article is part of a series called BusinessHistories exploring iconic companies in India that have weathered difficult times and changing markets. Read all articles here.

(Edited by Tarannum Khan)