Ivy City Co. makes the word princess a little more inclusive

Ivy City reached out to Summer to see if Jayne would be interested in designing a dress. After Summer came up with the idea, she says, Jayne started designing without me even asking or telling her to. One day she was busy drawing four different dress designs, along with this cute little note that said: Thank you for letting me design a dress.

The process from initial sketch to final product was seamless for the team. Ivy City invited Jayne and Summer to their offices, where they reviewed her designs, browsed through stacks of fabric swatches, and captured Jaynes’ preferences on everything from sleeves and necklines to skirt lengths and styles.

Hamilton, who is also an artist, rendered a final drawing incorporating Jayne’s original design and selections, which Jayne approved. We spoke to our manufacturer, gave them the vision, and the first sample we got was perfect, says Thomas.

Prior to production, Ivy City invited Jayne and Summer to review the sample. With Jayne, she does not hide her emotions; she’s so honest, says Thomas. We were worried, what if she didn’t like it? But she was so happy, you could see her joy. It suited perfectly; she even wore it home!

The resulting dress is a whimsical and gorgeous take on all things princess, which is exactly what Jayne was looking for. I thought of Cinderella, and how brave and kind she was, Jayne said.

There’s careful attention to detail, like the little stars on the sleeves and the pattern on the skirts, which adds to the magic of it all. The smocking at the back of the bodice is something Jayne wanted so the dress could be flexible in its size, allowing every girl to feel beautiful in the design.

Many key moments, from Jaynes’ original sketches to the design collaboration and reveal, have been chronic on Instagram. The same will happen with the photo shoot and dress launch this month.

Ivy City invited the Jaynes sisters to join her for the photoshoot, modeling the dress in various sizes. (Ivy City is known for making matching dresses that moms, daughters, and sisters can wear.)

The location of the photo shoot is an ideal setting for a princessWadley Farms in Lindon, Utah. The wedding and event venue features a castle that evokes understated splendour. On all of our clientele, emails, social media, please share the photoshoot and dress launch with everyone. Her dress will have its own landing page on our website with Jayne as the model, and Jayne will earn a commission on all those orders, Thomas says.

Jayne says she is thrilled with the shoot and the launch, as is her family. We can’t believe the opportunities that have opened up to Jayne, says Summer. For Ivy City Co., including Jayne meant a lot to us.

Summer says she never could have imagined that Jayne would have the opportunity to design her own dress. Her joy, her smile, her kindness help heal broken hearts, Summer continues. She was able to help families facing similar challenges know that all will be well. This is my goal by sharing his page, his life.

Thomas says Ivy City Co. aims to be an inclusive brand that creates dresses for everyone. We weren’t getting huge gains from it, it’s just something we want to share with the world. The collab was a perfect fit, where she and her family already organically love our stuff, she says. Were just excited to spread his light and his joy.