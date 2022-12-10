Best fashion, tech and lifestyle deals galore

If you haven’t done your Christmas shopping yet, the upcoming 12.12 Malaysia sales and offers for 2022 are the perfect time to start. As the last big sale of the year, this is your last opportunity to shop amazing gifts for you and your loved ones, whether from physical stores or online shopping platforms in Malaysia. And believe us when we say that some of these offers are really attractive.

From fashion and grooming to tech and lifestyle, check out our comprehensive guide to all the best 12.12 sales, deals and discounts for you in 2022. So bookmark this page now and read on for our list. – we’ve even highlighted several particularly fabulous promotions to get your hands on, stat.

Watch this space as we update it with more exciting offers.

Best 12.12 Malaysia Sales & Deals for Fashion, Grooming, Tech & More in 2022:

The best offers of 12.12 on fashion

Net to wear: Get up to 50% off on selected items.

Mr Porter: Up to 50% off selected Mr P. items.

Farfetch.com – Extra 20% off select full-price and sale items.

Valiram: Select brands on sale, and enjoy 12% off with a minimum spend of RM250, from December 7 to 15. It comes with free shipping.

Farfetch Sale Highlights 12.12

JD Sports: Up to 50% off.

Nike: 40% off select apparel and accessories with code 1212SALE through December 12.

Zalora: Discounts from 50% to 90% off, from December 8 to 12, 2022.

Zalora 12.12 Sale Highlights

asos: Up to 50% off.

Uniqlo: Various offers and discounts available.

Puma: An additional 40% off select items, December 8-13.

12.12 Best Grooming & Skincare Deals

Sephora: Get a free gift with online shopping: use code HAULIDAY to redeem a 5-piece gift set with a minimum spend of RM 350; code JOLLYMORE for a mobile phone shoulder bag and a 2-piece gift set with a minimum spend of RM450; and code EVENMORE for a striped tote bag and card holder with a minimum spend of RM 550.

The snow : From December 5 to 18, enjoy savings of up to 34% on select items. Receive 3 gifts worth RM205 with any purchase of Perfect Renew products.

innisfree: Get a free gift with your purchase – a 3-piece trial kit with a minimum spend of RM150; a 7-piece trial set with a minimum spend of RM250; a set of glassware with an outlay of RM 300; and a fleece blanket with a minimum spend of RM 450. Innisfree Premium and VIP members get double points for their first purchase made in December. Also check out various discounted skincare sets.

Innisfree 12.12 Sale Highlights

Estee Lauder: From December 1-11, receive an Advanced Night Repair Serum 7ml with your purchase of Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation 30ml; and receive 3 Eye Supercharged Gel-Crème 5ml with the purchase of Advanced Night Repair Serum 75ml. From now until December 31, 2022, subscribe to the Estee Lauder newsletter to get 15% off your first online order.

Shu uemura: Various offers and discounts available, as well as free gifts with a minimum spend of RM 250 or RM 450.

Lancome: Matching promotions and free gifts with any purchase. New members can take RM 20 on RM 200.

Best Black Friday lifestyle and tech deals

Lenovo Malaysia: Get up to 57% off; offers change daily. Use code 1212FLASH.

Dyson: Enjoy additional savings of RM100 (with a minimum spend of RM2,000) and 4 monthly installments at 0% interest with PayLater at Grab checkout. Use the code: “PLDYSON”. Receive free gifts worth up to RM617 when you purchase selected Dyson hair care items.

Highlights of the Dyson 12.12 sale

Samsung: Discounts of up to 50%; take advantage of buy-to-buy offers starting at RM1,449.

From Malaysia: Discounts on select laptops and PCs.

PlayStation: Save up to 75%, sale ends December 21.

Playstation 12.12 Sale Highlights

Casetify: Buy 2 and get 25% off with code Double12.

Computer hypermarket: Enjoy RM10 off with a minimum spend of RM300 with code ALLITXMAS10.

Harvey Norman: Up to 75% off, various offers available. Sale ends December 13.

Lazada Malaysia: Up to 90% savings; discounts on different brands. Lazada bonus of RM8 on every RM80.

Shopee Malaysia: Enjoy up to 95% off on December 12.

