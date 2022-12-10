Flo Milli extends its influence to the world of fashion





Flo Milli before her Miami Art Basel 2022 performance Brandon Morris Flo Milli’s influence knows no bounds. Since her debut, the Alabama native has crafted a strong brand at the intersection of megawatt talent and a down-to-earth work ethic. From creating music centered around female empowerment to delivering fiercely clever rhymes, she has undoubtedly made her mark in the music industry. That’s why it should come as no surprise that she’s taking her arsenal of talent to another fashion arena. Flo Milli recently launched her line of Cheetos-inspired sneakers in collaboration with The Creative Era creative designer Whitney House. The sneaker line was unveiled exclusively at “Yachts Beats and Art” aboard the mega SeaFair hosted by Cheetos and Rock The Bells at this year’s Miami Art Basel. The rapper was thrilled to be part of this collaborative effort due to her affinity for sneakers and the iconic snack brand. “People don’t know, I love sneakers; even though I just started wearing heels, I love to wear and play in sneakers, and they’ve always been my thing,” Flo Milli told For(bes) The Culture. “I also thought the collaboration was awesome because I loved Cheetos and ate them as a kid, so it made me want to do this. I feel like that’s the start of something bigger, and I can’t wait to do more fashionable things with it.” Regarding her favorite part of the sneaker design process, Flo Milli said she collaborates with House. “My favorite part had to be getting to know Whitney better,” Flo Milli said. “Just knowing her story made me want to collaborate even more. We actually share the same star signs, I really like that kind of stuff.” Throughout her career, the musician has not only received accolades for her music, but also for her fashion sense. Slowly but surely crafting a style as unique and brilliant as her sound, the MC considers her predecessors, Missy Elliott, Aaliyah and her big sister, to be significant influences on her style. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> “To be honest, I was lucky because I never really had a personal style. I’m from Alabama and we don’t have a lot of style resources,” Flo Milli said. “I really like Missy Elliot because I get compared to her a lot, especially when it comes to style. I also like Aaliyah’s style, and I feel like we have similar styles sometimes when it’s about wearing loose clothes. Well, I would say my big sister, because I’ve always looked up to her.” Flo Milli, Jenna Tyson and Misa Hylton Brandon Morris The “May I” rapper may have catapulted herself into the hearts of many fans around the world, but she’s also garnered the same support from legends in the hip-hop and fashion industries. Misa Hylton, founder of the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy and architect behind many iconic looks worn by Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott and many more, has nothing but admiration for the performer . Hylton, who lent her creative vision to Flo Milli’s style on numerous occasions, saw her greatness early on. “When I saw Flo Milli and heard her music, and I saw her style, and I saw her natural beauty and her talent, that’s what I see in all of my clients. I just see the big things in someone when they stand out, and I just feel like that’s just my gift and something I’ve seen from Biggie Smalls, Mary J. Blige, and many others. started with so many people from the beginning, and I was happy to be a part of Flo’s early career, and I’m even more excited about Jenna Tyson now, being her stylist and them creating a path together and making noise.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/kennethjwilliamsjr/2022/12/09/flo-milli-expands-her-influence-to-the-world-of-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos