Janhvi Kapoor in Beach-Ready Swimsuit and Halter Dress in the Maldives Looks Stunning Like the Clear Blue Sea: All Photos | fashion trends





Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently took a break from her busy schedule and traveled to the Maldives for a laid-back vacation amidst crystal clear blue seas and white sandy beaches. The Maldives has been a go-to destination for celebrities in recent years. Even Janhvi escapes to the island nation for short vacations and shooting schedules. This time, she enjoyed the sun, the sand, the sea, the walks on the beach, etc. She even posted photos on Instagram, dressed in beach-ready swimsuits and a dress, as beautiful as the clear blue sea. (Also read | Janhvi Kapoor enters the Christmas season dressed as an angel in a white mini dress. Rhea Kapoor Says “Looking Sexy”) Janhvi Kapoor stuns the Maldives with stylish beach-ready looks On Thursday evening, Janhvi Kapoor shared a post on Instagram containing several clips from her stay in the Maldives. “The last 24 hours have been fun [rainbow and heart emojis]Janhvi captioned the post. It features two photos of the star enjoying the Maldivian sight wearing a floral monokini and bucket hat, two more of her strolling the beach in a floral bikini top and a matching sarong, and enjoying ice cream by the sea in a backless dress. She also shared photos of herself in a neon bikini. Check out the images below. Janhvi’s floral monokini and bucket hat come in a green hue adorned with floral designs in yellow, blue, red, pink, lavender and other hues. The swimsuit also features halter straps, a plunging v-neckline, a bodycon fit, high cutouts and a scoop back. She styled her with open wavy braids, nude lipstick and mascara-adorned lashes. Janhvi Kapoor in a bikini top and sarong takes a walk in the Maldives. (Instagram) Janhvi’s second beach look features her in an orange and white ensemble adorned with floral patterns. She wore a strappy bikini top with a wide, plunging square neckline and cutouts at the hem. The sarong has a slit in the front and a buckle at the waist. Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a backless dress. (Instagram) Finally, Janhvi wore a pastel green dress for a nighttime stroll by the seaside. The set features a plunging back, ruched detailing, tie straps at the shoulders, and a bodycon silhouette. She styled her with open hair, earrings and minimal makeup. Meanwhile, Janhvi’s post got a lot of love from her followers. His sister Khushi Kapoor wrote: “Wow [heart eye emojis].” One follower commented, “So hot.” Orhan Awatramani and a few other fans posted emojis to drop their compliments. What do you think of Janhvi’s beach looks?

