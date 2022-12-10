Why Men Who Have Sex With Men Can’t Donate Plasma

FDA restrictions on plasma donation prevent some men who have sex with men (MSM) from donating.

These donation restrictions stem from HIV fears in the early 1980s and are steeped in unfair bias.

The FDA plans to lift some of these restrictions, but there are still rules that will prevent some healthy MSM from donating.

Make a donation plasma or the liquid portion of blood that remains when red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets are removed may be save lives for medical patients who have suffered trauma, burns and other medical emergencies.

Plasma donations are also crucial for people with conditions such as immunodeficiency, hemophilia and lung disease, says Dr. Mark SchusterFounding Dean and CEO of Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine.

Despite a need for plasma donors, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has restricted donations from men who have sex with men since 1983 for fear of HIV transmission. The FDA relaxed this restriction in 2015 and again in 2020 for some men.

Now the FDA can lift restrictions in favor of an individualized screening approach, according to the news. The approach would allow men who have not had a new partner for three months but have had sex with an existing male partner to donate.

Important: Federal restrictions on blood and plasma donations focus on men who have sex with men (MSM). Although it primarily affects gay and bisexual men, not all MSM identify as gay, bisexual, or gay.

“The proposed change to allow men who have sex with men in monogamous relationships to donate blood is certainly a step in the right direction,” said Alex SheldonActing General Manager at GLMA: Healthcare Professionals Advance LGBTQ+ Equality.

Who can donate plasma?

The FDA sets criteria for who can donate, and health care organizations follow them, Schuster says.

Schuster, who is gay, has share her frustration at not being able to donate blood when her son needed a transfusion.

In general, plasma donors to have to:

Be 18 years old

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Negative test for HIV and Hepatitis

Have no new tattoos or piercings in the past four months

The blood is made solids (red and white blood cells and platelets) and liquids (plasma). To donate plasma, blood is taken from the donor’s arm. It is sent through a machine which separates the liquid and collects the plasma. Red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets are returned to the donor. The process takes about 90 minutes, Schuster says.

Like whole blood, plasma has different types. People with blood group AB or universal donors are particularly necessary for plasma donations, since their plasma can be donated to anyone. However, all blood groups can donate plasma.

Since only about 5% of the population have AB blood, allowing more donors could potentially increase the pool of donors with AB blood.

Why banning MSM from donating plasma is problematic

After donation, all plasma goes through rigorous testing test to detect infectious diseases, including hepatitis and HIV. Although HIV disproportionately affects MSM, somebody can contract the virus. These screening tests have improved since the FDA first banned donations from MSM.

“Even though testing capabilities have improved dramatically, the FDA has been slow to change its policy,” Schuster says. “Current restrictions give the impression that they have not kept up with advances in technology that have allowed us to test for HIV more efficiently.”

Along with better testing, healthcare professionals now know a lot more about how HIV is transmitted.

“Policies that focus on the sexual orientation or gender identity of potential donors now ignore the ever-changing medical evidence surrounding HIV,” says Sheldon.

When people have undetectable levels of HIV in their blood, they can’t pass infection to sexual partners even if they test positive for the disease. However, people with undetectable levels could, in theory, transmit HIV through plasma donation, Schuster says. “Plasma donation is different because such large volumes are donated from one person to another.” The FDA continues to ban donations of anyone who has ever tested positive for HIV.

The FDA is currently researching alternatives to MSM donation bans through the ADVANCE study. The data from the study are promising, showing that the likelihood of transmission of HIV or other infection from MSM donors is extremely low. This may contribute to the policy change being considered by the FDA.

“The FDA believes that data from the ADVANCE study, along with broader blood donation data, will likely support policy change regarding MSM,” said Jessica Merrill, director of biomedical communications for the Red Cross. American.

Insider’s Takeaways

The FDA initially banned donations from men who have sex with men in response to the HIV/AIDS crisis. Although the policy has been relaxed, it has not kept up with technological innovations in plasma testing and a better understanding of HIV transmission.

“He’s been too restrained,” Schuster says.

The news that more MSM may soon be able to donate is encouraging for healthcare professionals in the LGBTQ+ community. However, the story of a policy that encouraged stigma, erasure and exclusionary practices will persist, Sheldon said.

“The FDA may need to make a concerted effort to repair the damaged relationship with the LGBTQ+ community resulting from decades of maintaining a discriminatory policy,” they say.