How brands can turn customers into repeat buyers

In January, Lunya released a version of her washable silk pajamas in a new color, humble green, which was an instant hit.

The shades’ success didn’t surprise the loungewear brand. A few months earlier, Lunya emailed and texted her best customers with a link to a survey asking them what color pajamas they would buy. The winner, Humble Green, was offered for sale exclusively to customers who responded. (Two months later, the item was made available for everyone to purchase).

The survey was part of a company-wide investigation initiative to convince existing customers to spend more with the brand. Repeat purchases have accounted for nearly 60% of sales so far this year, up from 35% in 2019, said Annie Feldman, Lunya’s senior director of retention. His role itself was created as part of the brands’ renewed focus on building customer loyalty.

We’ve moved from an acquisition business to a more retention-focused business, Feldman said.

Lunya isn’t the only start-up to make this same pivot. Brands face fierce competition to grab consumers’ attention online. The cost of running ads on social media has risen sharply in recent years, and privacy updates from Apple and Google are making it harder to target potential customers. Brands are discovering that their marketing budget is better invested in driving new sales from repeat customers.

However, building customer loyalty requires more finesse than plastering Instagram with ads. Brands need a compelling answer to the question of why customers should continue to shop with them rather than a legion of look-alikes, who can offer lower prices.

Loyalty campaigns often start by sending unique discount codes to customers who submitted their email address or phone number the last time they made a purchase. This can immediately boost sales and fend off low-budget competitors. But in the long run, its main effect is to increase the number of people who opt out of receiving communications from a brand, said Alex Beller, co-founder and president of Postscript, an SMS marketing software provider.

Instead, brands need to build a relationship with customers where they feel part of the brand, similar to what Lunya did with her survey.

This could mean developing new products with existing customers in mind, connecting shoppers who share similar values, or creating programs that reward frequent shoppers.

It’s about creating an emotional connection, said Brian Long, co-founder and chief executive of digital marketing software company Attentive. You can’t just make sales.

The need for novelty

While many new brands initially gain traction with a single product or category, they can retain these first waves of customers by expanding their assortment.

Figs, which put a fashionable spin on scrubs, launch new products almost every week, said the company’s co-founder and chief executive, Trina Spear. Products such as 21-pocket cargo pants or a down jacket that can be folded completely into one of its pockets are meant to entice shoppers buying the brand’s functional workwear to look forward to the next delivery. Last year, about 70% of healthcare apparel brands with over $400 million in sales came from repeat customers.

The Lunyas survey left little to chance, although it was the customers who decided the winning color. The company asked respondents to choose from styles that used dyed fabrics it already had in stock, so it could put the humble green pajamas on sale in a few months, Feldman said.

It was very strategic, she said.

Find your tribe

Lunyas’ investigation wouldn’t have worked if his clients hadn’t already invested in the brand’s success. A strong community is therefore a key element of retention campaigns.

Chat platforms like Discord and Reddit have become an increasingly popular tool for businesses to solicit customer feedback.

Parade actively speaks to around 5,000 of its most passionate customers on Slack, where shoppers can vote on products created by the brand, the colors and prints of those products, and even help the company choose stars for its advertising campaigns.

In June, the Gen-Z-focused intimates brand launched a new line of recycled cotton boxers, briefs and bodysuits that were marketed to people of all gender identities. Before producing and releasing the garments, members of the Parades Slack community weighed in on the type of underwear and colors they wanted to see in the line. That kind of engagement trickles down to product demand, said Cami Tllez, Parade’s founder, creative director and chief executive.

When they interact, they’re more excited to shop, Tllez said. They feel like they co-own the brand with us.

Rewarding behavior

Not every customer is so intensely interested in a brand that they will join its Discord server. To turn more casual customers into reliable buyers, some brands offer product subscriptions, where shoppers can purchase a bundle of products at lower prices and even enjoy employee benefits. This is a particularly attractive strategy for beauty brands, as the shorter lifespan of cosmetics and fragrances makes them ripe for repeat purchases.

Osea recently became aware of this opportunity. The 26-year-old skincare brand launched its subscription and savings program about a year ago to reward customers who can prove loyalty. Subscribers who pay to receive their favorite balms, serums, or body oils every one to four months, at 10% off every order, also receive free shipping, early access to new products, and the ability to add full size samples to their product restocks at no additional cost.

Oseas’ subscription service has become the foundation of its increasingly important retention strategy. More than half of the company’s annual sales come from repeat purchases, said Melissa Palmer, the company’s co-founder and chief executive.

The product is what does the most work for us for retention, she said. At the basic level, people want to buy back the product.

