Promoting Indian Culture through Traditional Indian Wedding, Festive and Celebration Wear, by Ranak





Kolkata, India, December 08:Ranak, one of the market leaders in “Indian ethnic fashion”, is known for its festive wear and has become a joy for many Indian families. Established in 2018 in Kolkata, West Bengal, this company is serious in its efforts to interpret and reinvent this category to effectively serve the global consumers of “Indian fashion”. The company’s turnover has increased by 500% since its inception, and annual growth of at least 100% to 250% is expected, with a current workforce of 15 direct employees and 50 indirect employees. The brand has a total sales area of ​​over 70,000 square feet in India. With top designers, artisans and fabric suppliers working together, Ranak offers a wide selection of fashionable clothing at reasonable prices. The brand is present in all major Indian retail stores and e-commerce sites and has a large global customer base. It offers a wide selection of ethnic clothing for men and boys while keeping in mind the diversity of Indian culture. It also brings together exquisite craftsmanship from across the country to create fusion clothing pieces while keeping contemporary men’s preferences in mind. From the most basic to the most extravagant models, Ranak offers a wide variety of Indian cultural fashion clothing and makes it accessible all over the world. Her neatly curated online store sells products from all over India. This not only allows the company to offer the widest selection of ethnic Indian clothing, but also enriches and enlivens the cultural richness of the collection by incorporating variations made specifically for each location by regional artisans. The collection is frequently changed to reflect the latest fashions. Ranak is focused on constantly adding new and fresh products to the online store, as he believes this will increase the novelty of the collection and brighten up the online shopping experience. True to contemporary fashion, Ranak offers a line of “ready to ship” clothing that can be ordered immediately. Ranak has long been known for its premium bespoke menswear, meticulous tailoring and special occasion attire. Not only does Ranak offer a jaw-dropping line of bridal and celebratory wear, but his kurta and Nehru jacket styles are a hit with the pros. They can help you look sharp at work or stand out at a party. You can count on Ranak to exceed your expectations with ready-to-wear and tailor-made solutions. You can count on Ranak for the best of traditional design mixed with a touch of modern style. For more information, please visit:http://www.ranak.co.in/

