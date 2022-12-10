Ashley Graham’s optical illusion dress has ‘wet’ effects and heels – Footwear News





Ashley Graham is the latest celebrity to embrace the optical illusion trend. The model took to Instagram to show off her unique dress which she wore to the British Fashion Awards afterparty in London this week. The model wore a dark purple union dressing gown designed to look wet and stuck to the model’s body. The unique graphic dress featured a criss-cross cutout at the chest and a high side slit.

Ashley Graham attending the British Fashion Awards After Party at ’22’ in Mayfair. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA The dress also drew so much attention to the back with an asymmetrical back design and strings that meet at the shoulders and fall effortlessly down her back. This bespoke dress is from the Chambre Syndicale fall 2022 collection. Related To prepare for the colder weather, Graham added a long Eirinn Hayhow white faux fur coat with black buttons. Graham kept the focus solely on the dress with minimal jewelry that featured silver rings and an assortment of earring cuffs. She paired the look with a silver-embellished Jimmy Choo clutch.

Ashley Graham attending the British Fashion Awards After Party at ’22’ in Mayfair. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA As for the model’s shoes, she completed the look with a pair of silver-tone metal Jimmy Choo sandals to match her handbag. The open toe heels featured an almond toe which brought a slender silhouette to the shoe. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel at least 4 inches high, supported by the delicate ankle strap.

Zoom on Ashley Graham’s shoes. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps in vibrant tones from designer labels like Christian Louboutin and Gianvitio Rossi.

Ashley Graham attending the British Fashion Awards After Party at ’22’ in Mayfair. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA Graham kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail keeping the focus on her minimal makeup which featured winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. The model also posed with her friend and fellow model, Winnie Harlow, who shone in a gold dress and open-toed sandals. PHOTOS: How Ashley Graham’s style has evolved over the years

