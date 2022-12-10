Reviving the Culture of Indian Men Wearing Jewelry: Suniel Shetty on MetaMan





Bollywood actor and entrepreneur, Suniel Shetty, in a chat with BusinessToday, said that exclusive men’s jewelry brand, MetaMan, aims to bring back Indian men’s jewelry culture. The brand officially launched on International Men’s Day features new-age jewelry creations by designer Pallavi Foley. The portfolio includes a variety of designs ranging from everyday office wear to traditional wear, casual wear, beachwear, sportswear and travel wear. Shetty said Indian traditions were once a symbol of holding the best art; where Indian men taught the world how to adorn any jewelry and became a trendsetter. “Now it’s time for India to own a men’s jewelry brand that celebrates culture with style and sophistication. So, the MetaMan.” When asked if the jewelry collection appealed to different age groups, the Hera Pheri actor said the products, including bracelets, pendants and chains, rings and earrings ears, are crafted from a variety of metals including brass, 925 sterling silver and 18k gold. And therefore suitable for all age groups including young boys. MetaMan raised $1 million in seed funding which saw the participation of 9 unicorn founders and several other successful entrepreneurs including Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha), Prashanth Prakash (Accel Partners), Gaurav Singh Kushwaha (BlueStone), as well as cricketer Robin Uthappa. Anil Shetty (who is he) said that due to its affordable prices and fashionable designs, MetaMan is expected to thrive among today’s Gen Z and Millennials. About the availability of products other than the official MetaMan website, Anil said that currently the products are only available on our website. However, the founders plan to list the products on various e-commerce platforms by mid-2023. The brand that symbolizes Metal for Man has products starting with a price range of Rs 1999. Also Read: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to marry next year at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow Also read: India gets world’s first gold ATM in Hyderabad; Here’s how it works

