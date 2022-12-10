Local fashion activist turns Iowa City dry cleaner building into fashion house

Machia Leggins of Cedar Rapids looks in the mirror while practicing her runway walking during a model boot camp class December 2 at Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Members of the Wright Fashion House pose in front of the mirror while practicing posing during a model boot camp at the Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City on December 2. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Cedar Rapids’ Machia Leggins (left) and model boot camp instructor Arianna Hawkins work out together during a runway walk at Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City on December 2. The fashion house was once the home of Varsity Cleaners, but is being transformed by local fashion designer and black activist Andre Wright into a fashion house. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Shermiah Doughtry of Cedar Rapids strikes a pose while working out during a model boot camp at Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City, Iowa on December 2. The two-day boot camp taught local models how to look comfortable on stage and in front of cameras. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY Take an old dry cleaning building, but make it fashionable.

That’s what a local fashion leader and black activist in Iowa City is doing for youth and young adults at the former home of Varsity Cleaners, 910 S. Gilbert St. Thanks to a new nonprofit sprouting there, industry leaders will teach them the ins and outs of the fashion, textile and creative industries where faces like theirs are underrepresented.

In short, the Wright House of Fashion gives them new meaning to take them to the cleaners.

After nine months vacant, former Varsity Cleaners who closed in January after 106 years in Iowa City gets a new lease on life with a different varsity team.

We’ve gone from a building that was toxic as a dry cleaner and transformed it into a sustainable space for people who want to create sustainable fashion, said Andre Wright, founder of the new nonprofit and co-founder of other movements like Humanize My Hoodie and the Black Liberation Space. What we were doing was pioneering and pioneering a whole new industry here.

Purchased in partnership with a significant investment from Resilient Sustainable Future for Iowa City, a nonprofit organization committed to relocating the sources of our power and health with a diverse set of leaders, the space will be transformed in three phases to serve a myriad of functions and programs.

You want to know more ? To learn more about the Wright House of Fashion nonprofit in Iowa City and ways to get involved or support it, visit wrightfashionhouse.com. Those interested in modeling can respond to the first call for models on December 20. The fashion houses’ first quarterly fashion show will take place on March 31.

With a pop-up retail incubator, podcast room, screen printing and manufacturing area, media studio with video and photo equipment, multi-purpose room with sewing stations and more, the fashion house is pioneering fashion. a new model for young people aimed at giving them an outlet for their development. creativity and confidence. With a focus on BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other marginalized communities, youth and young adults can attend workshops and receive mentorship from volunteers in virtually every creative field, from screen printing and graphic design to modeling. , sewing and photography.

It’s likely Black Liberation (Space) 2.0, but with a more focused focus, Wright said. These are all very direct and driven things that I have used throughout my life to get to where I am now.

Defying the term usually reserved for brands that exude exclusivity, this fashion house is a place of community and truly inclusive education. But in a rural state not exactly known for its fashion sense, the Wright House of Fashion is working to create something transformative. Its namesake describes it as remarkable: a new ecosystem.

After years of hosting local fashion shows, working with models and designers, and mentoring young people, a sustainable system to support often overlooked creative individuals is key to what’s happening in the space.

Were in a great position to leave a groundbreaking mark in our community and beyond, Wright said. Were creating a whole new market for others to get involved and express their body, their mindset, the way they want to see themselves in the world and make no apologies for it.

For some local youth, often underrepresented in the creative industries and invited to play sports, the peer group already using the space over the past five months has been a lifeline. Overall, black designers from all disciplines make up only about 3% of the design industry.

Arriana Hawkins, director of talent attraction for the fashion house, said there were no local resources when she wanted to get into modeling around five years ago. As a black woman, she received a lot of rejection when she tried to break into the field. The rejection, she says, is typical of black models, plus-size models and others who don’t fit the fashion industry’s cookie-cutter standards.

By instilling confidence, she hopes to help other models like her with the encouragement they need to advance their careers. This month, she started modeling workshops to teach participants how to pose.

Role models like me couldn’t find the resources, which leaves a lot of people, especially the BIPOC folks, in situations where they have to do other things to occupy their time, said Hawkins, 20. We encourage people to have the confidence to pursue their dreams and focus on what they know they can do in the creative community.

Wright said the mentorship and workshops will provide many soft skills that will help young people throughout their lives, whether or not they continue in fashion. Practice and networking are other key skills he hopes to instill in a supportive environment.

For disadvantaged youth of color in institutions, these skills are especially important.

There are not enough ways for us to fight adversity, oppression, segregation, he said. It’s a small part of the potion that needs to be mixed for a real solution. It’s my way of doing my part.

Next year, the nonprofit hopes to reach a fundraising goal of $1.5 million to expand the organization and hire three black women to serve as its backbone with continued growth. In time, Wright envisions the nonprofit fashion house as something that could be replicated for young people across the country.

The first two phases of the building’s renovation, including the screen printing area, media studio and retail incubator, are expected to be completed by May 2023. The final phase of renovations is expected to begin in 2024.

It’s not so much about how much money we can make as fashion designers, but (how we can) create an ecosystem that supports everyone who wants to participate, Wright said. Were superheroes and said Look, we can do it here.

Instructor Arianna Hawkins smiles as she watches Machia Leggins of Cedar Rapids (left) and Ethan Courter of Iowa City walk together during a model boot camp class at Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City on December 2. During the class, the models practiced their poses and runway walks. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Instructor Arianna Hawkins reviews Ethan Courters’ model board with him during model boot camp Dec. 2 at Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City. The fashion house holds workshops, training and career advancement opportunities, as well as plans to produce quarterly fashion shows. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

A group of models hug each other December 2 after finishing day two of model boot camp at the Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

Humanize My Hoodie co-founder Andre Wright reviews shirt designs with Myran Brewer during a Fashion Activist Graphic Design Class June 23, 2021, at MERGE in Iowa City. The class was a precursor to the Wright House of Fashion which created merchandise as part of a partnership between Humanize My Hoodie and Warner Music. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The couture space at the Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

A backyard hangout space will eventually turn into an incubator space for designers to test their designs and products at the Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

The workspace used for classes and projects at the Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

The former laundromat’s front window area will become an incubator space for local designers to test their products before releasing them to the Wright House of Fashion in Iowa City. The space, shown Dec. 2, is transformed by local fashion designer and black activist Andre Wright. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

